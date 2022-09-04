Famous TV news anchor dies at 27

Famous TV news anchor dies prematurely.

A tragedy was released in the last hours of this Saturday (03) and left journalism in mourning! It’s just that the early death of a famous news anchor shook US television. Its about Neena Pacholke27, who was found dead inside her home.

The death took place on the 27th of August. However, the information only had repercussions in the press now, after the conclusion of the expert work.

Neena Pacholke was the anchor of a Wisconsin newspaper. In a statement, the US police authority reported that there was no crime involved in the journalist’s death. After alerts made by people nearby, agents went to the victim’s residence, finding her already dead.

the death of Neena Pacholke caused commotion. Friends and family have made several reports through social networks, paying their last respects to the communicator. It’s the sister’s case, Kaitlynnwho in an interview with the Tampa Bay News newspaper described the personality of the anchor.

“My sister was the happiest person I have ever met. Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know the person. My sister had access to every resource you can imagine. Is it over there was loved by everyoneshe was very good at her job”vented Kaitlynn.

Everything indicates that Neena Pacholke took his own life and this further aroused the public commotion of family, friends and fans who were shocked by the untimely death of the famous American anchor.

HOT LINE

It’s Yellow September, which is the month dedicated to suicide prevention. It is a campaign, which began in Brazil in 2015, and which aims to make people aware of suicide, as well as to prevent it from happening.

Depression is one of the most common illnesses of the 21st century. Know, however, that you are not alone. With proper medical treatment, as in the case of any health problem, the patient is able to regain the reins of his own life.

Do not hesitate to seek immediate help if you are feeling unwell. The Life Appreciation Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist you immediately. Call phone 188! You are special and your life is worth a lot!