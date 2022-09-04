Fans criticize absence of player at Palmeiras: “Decadence”

Credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Yesterday (3), in the Brasileirão Serie A, Palmeiras drew with Bragantino by 1 to 1. The result, which guaranteed only one point for Verdão, did not please the fans, who criticized the absence of young Endrick in the squad, which comes playing very well.

“Abel is already historic at Palmeiras, but I strongly disagree with some of the things he does. I won’t even go into the merits of the lineup, but not giving Endrick a chance claiming he’s not ready is one of the biggest mistakes this guy is making!”, wrote a fan on Twitter.

Other fans, after the game, questioned the player’s absence from the Palmeiras squad.

“Okay! But the data will not always reflect what happens on the field. Abel took a while to notice the wear and tear of the starting lineup. Deep changes are needed. Why not Endrick in the starting lineup?” “Abel doesn’t want to put Endrick on”, wrote Verdão fans on Twitter.

The fans, in addition to questioning Abel, also indicated that the reserve team of Palmeiras is not up to the first team.

“Palmeiras has a great team and a good coach. But when the good team is not on the field, Abel Ferreira is just another coach,” he wrote. “If Abel Ferreira still wants to lift a trophy this year, Palmeiras needs to reinvent itself. Portuguese needs to get out of the same. A little daring would be nice”, said another fan about Verdão.

Abel was also dissatisfied with the draw

The Palmeiras coach, after the match, indicated his dissatisfaction with the draw against Bragantino.

“Honestly, in the first half they scored two goals in two shots. Our team did not give up, we managed to score a goal before the break, and in the second half we risked more, we drew, we could have come back. But it’s very difficult to play here. We have come several times to face this coach, this team. It’s difficult. But we are not satisfied, the intention is to always win”, he declared.