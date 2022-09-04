Farewell to Zilu Godoi and Camilla Camargo makes web compare Wanessa’s relationship with the mother

Camilla Camargo touched the followers of her mother, Zilu Camargo, when she cried in the video of her farewell, after spending two weeks in the United States. This Saturday (3), accompanied by the actress’ children, they exchanged caresses and hugs at the airport and the artist did not hold back her tears as she said goodbye to the businesswoman. The two met again on the 17th after two years apart because of the pandemic.

“This is just a good-bye, family is a gift from God, thank you, daughter, and thank you, Léo, and to all the professionals involved”, wrote Zilu in the caption. In the comments, the followers declared themselves moved by the scene and praised the mother-daughter relationship. “Very beautiful your love”, declared one. “I cried,” said another. “Too much emotion. I’m crying here. Beautiful family”, commented a third.

The reaction of Julia, daughter of Camilla Camargo born in March 2021, left the web moved. This was the first time the girl saw her grandmother, and when she said goodbye, she didn’t want to leave her lap. “Julinha doesn’t want to let go. Poor thing”, commented an admirer of Zilu. “Julinha wanted grandma,” said another.

Other netizens compared Zilu and Camilla’s relationship with that of Zezé Di Camargo’s ex with Wanessa, who also went to the United States to meet her mother again. This was the singer’s first trip with her children after her separation from Marcus Buaiz. “There is nothing worse than saying goodbye. For me, she is the daughter who loves Zilu the most”, wrote one. “Camilla is a wonderful daughter, not belittling others. But this daughter is pure love”, commented another.

Zilu Godoi is prevented from coming to Brazil! Understand

In addition to the pandemic, another point has prevented Zilu from finding her children in the last two years. “I started the Greencard process at the beginning of the pandemic, but as everything was stopped in 2020, this process was only started in 2021, and since then, I’m waiting for all this process and analysis by the American government to be released to leave the USA” , explained Zilu, in an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em OFF.

Zilu also reinforces that the rules of the process need to be followed to the letter: “Here there are strict rules for those who are going through the Greencard process and I cannot circumvent that. .