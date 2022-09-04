Father Fábio de Melo details relationship with Gabriel Sater and declares himself to the actor: “I love you”

Father Fábio de Melo details friendship he maintains with Gabriel Sater and praises the interpreter of Trindade in the remake of Pantanal

when meeting with Gabriel Saterthe Trinity of wetland, Father Fabio de Melo not only recorded the moment with a photo next to the actor, but also paid tribute to him on social media. By publishing the click, he declared himself to the artist and exposed details of the great friendship she has with him.

“This boy’s father has always been one of my biggest inspirations in music. @oficialalmirsater is a master who continues to contribute to the education of my sensitivity, my musicality. I’ve had the honor of recording many of his works”, began the religious.

He then confessed to being happy to see that Gabriel Sater inherited the traits of his progenitor. “It’s good to recognize in my friend @gabrielsateroficial the same attributes as his father, knowing that the golden dynasty of the viola will live on, translating Brazil, exposing the viscera of the culture of a deep country, accustomed to placing music on the same altar as the Sacred “.

Father Fábio de Melo even joked that he had been called to “exorcise” the cramullion, referring to the remake of the work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. However, unlike the character, he guarantees that the actor is far from being compared to the devil.

“On the day of this registration, people said that Cramunhão needed to take a photo with the priest. @fepaesleme encouraged the campaign. Jokes aside, Gabriel is one of the kindest, polite people I could meet in my life. there’s nothing, because, from an early age, he learned from his father that the devil we cast out is with love, elegance and good taste. I love you, my dear brother!”added the famous.

FIGHT AGAINST DISEASE

Recently, Father Fabio de Melo justified in a video sent to The Afternoon Is Yours, from RedeTV!, and denied having done a facial harmonization. Sincere, the religious surprised when he opened his heart and revealed that he had been fighting a serious illness for a decade.

“I would have no problem assuming that I did facial harmonization, but I didn’t. It’s a process I’ve been going through for years and that from time to time gets worse. 10 years ago, I discovered that I have a disease called Mal de Ménière, whose symptoms are hearing loss and the labyrinth disorder, which makes some people very dizzy”said.