Fátima Bernardes reveals a tactic she uses to overcome her fear of flying: “Some things help me…”

The presenter also commented on why she still travels with a mask, even after the object is no longer mandatory on aircraft.

Fátima Bernardes used social networks to comment on the fear of performing air travel. She revealed to her followers that she always gets nervous when she needs to get it. plane to go somewhere. The presenter also revealed that she has a tactic to overcome fear.

The journalist explained about how she makes herself feel calmer during air travel: “Some things help me in this mission, like getting to the airport early to avoid more stress, sitting more in front of the aircraft and always in the aisle, listening to a playlist that makes me calm during takeoff and a book to read”, he said.

Fátima also explained that despite not liking to ride planeshe needs to do air travel: “It’s no surprise to anyone here that I don’t like to fly, but I love to travel. So I just have to face it”, he explained. She also commented on why she still travels in a mask, even after the object is no longer mandatory on aircraft: “Ah… masks are no longer mandatory, but I’m still attached to them,” she said.

The publication gained thousands of comments and the presenter received messages of support from her followers: “I totally identify!! Arrive early, sit in the front, in the aisle, wear a mask”, said an admirer. “We’re together, Fátima! My dream was to sleep, but I can’t at all lol”, commented another user.