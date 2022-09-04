Fausto highlights the importance of the duel against Internacional for the future of Corinthians in the Brazilian

Corinthians faces Internacional this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the twenty-fifth round of the Brazilian Championship. The match pits the fourth and fifth places in the national competition face to face. Fausto Vera talked about the game and highlighted the importance of the duel for Timão’s future in the tournament.

“Sunday against Internacional will be a very important match for all of us. We know it’s important to keep fighting for the Brasileirão. Well, we are already preparing with the whole group to be able to get a victory on Sunday”, said the Argentine midfielder in an interview with Corinthians social networks – see below.

The Argentine midfielder has played ten matches for Corinthians so far. Hired in July of this year, Fausto can already be considered the owner of Timão and has been one of Vítor Pereira’s favorites for the midfield of the alvinegro club.

Currently, Timão is fourth in the Brasileirão, with 32 points on the leaderboard. Internacional is fifth, with the same score. The alvinegro club has an advantage in the number of victories, 12 against 11 of the gaucho team.

Corinthians is eight points behind the leader of the competition, Palmeiras. In the vice-leadership, is Flamengo, with 43 points. Fluminense is one position above the alvinegro club, with the same score as Timão, but with more goal difference, 10 to 5 for the carioca team.

See the Corinthians publication

See more at: Fausto Vera, Corinthians x Internacional, Neo Qumica Arena and Campeonato Brasileiro.