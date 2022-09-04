Federal Revenue makes change to MEI and NFS-e; check the updates

First of all, MEI is the acronym for Individual Microentrepreneur. That is, people who register as legal entities in order to undertake individually. These people, even though they work mostly individually, have the right to hire an employee to work together. Therefore, once registered, the MEI needs to issue the so-called Electronic Service Invoices (NFS-e).

It happens, therefore, that the Federal Government decided to implement changes for this issue to occur. The changes aim to streamline the issuance process, as well as make it easier. However, most micro-entrepreneurs still do not know about the changes made. According to the information released, the new way of issuing the NFS-e will be valid from 2023.

Changes for issuing NFS-e through MEI

Currently, Brazil already has more than 11 million MEIs. Therefore, the purpose of the changes is to facilitate and unify the process of issuing notes. The initiative was taken by the Federal Government, and will be valid throughout the national territory. Therefore, the changes will take effect from January 1 of the next year. That is, in the first week of 2023.

What happens is that under the current system, each municipality can establish its own rules for this issuance process. However, according to IOB, the company responsible for bringing together technology content for offices and companies, he emphasized that, due to the new changes, all municipalities will need to regulate, in a mandatory way, the Electronic Service Invoices. This can be done through a municipal tax document, which aims to enable the new rules, or even through the adoption of the national standard.

For 2023, the issuance of notes will be mandatory for all legal entities. In other words, all micro-entrepreneurs will necessarily need to carry out this process. To make this possible, three options will be available. The first, through an electronic document (following national formatting rules). The second, by a municipal tax document. Finally, the third, also through a tax document, however, municipal.

What are Electronic Invoices?

Well, first, an Electronic Service Invoice consists of issuing a digital document, aimed at city halls and/or entities that have an agreement in this labor scope. Through it, it is possible to store, clarify and document all service operations. In other words, it is a kind of “accountability”. This is how the government has access to the amounts received and spent by MEIs.

Therefore, it is through the issuance of these notes that municipalities can collect the due taxes, on top of goods, services and values. This charge occurs through the Tax on Services (ISS). Therefore, until now, the rules for issuing the notes were municipal, since the tax amounts are directed to the city in question.

Finally, the change initiative aims to further improve the service. The new notes will have more security. In addition, there will be a new layout (formatting) specific to improve the quality of the information arranged. Therefore, every micro-entrepreneur should consult the new model proposed by the Federal Revenue. In this way, the MEI will be acting in full communion with the law. New information should be released soon.

