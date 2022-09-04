find out what to do with the 9 horses

Challenges on the internet are usually interesting for different reasons: some people use them to pass the time, others to train their minds and some people use them to play with friends in WhatsApp groups. The fact is that this challenge is really complicated and you will need to unfold yourself to overcome it, after all: how to isolate the 9 horses through 2 squares?

This challenge has gone viral on the internet in recent weeks. And apparently it’s simple: the challenge is to separate the animals, but with only two squares.

Many people give up right away, they don’t have the patience to reason how the situation should be done. But, after knowing the answer, you will understand that it is simple and possible to achieve the expected result.

How to solve the horse logic challenge

To help with the solution, you need to delimit the horses’ space – which will not necessarily be a square made within the challenge. Faced with this delimitation of space, the situation begins to get interesting. Because you need to isolate all the animals that are aligned horizontally and vertically, they cannot be paired within a square.

After delimiting the space, you will make two squares, a smaller one, centering the animal in the middle and then a larger square, diagonally, and you will succeed.

Check the answer to the quiz right now

O challenge was created to force your thinking and make you think of solutions to solve an existing problem. Some people take a few minutes to get the answer. Others a little more, but it is still possible to have a satisfactory answer.

