Find out why Lidi Lisboa is out of the ‘Decompression Cabin’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Lucas Selfie will present the ‘Decompression Cabin’, after the eliminations of ‘A Fazenda’, without his companion Lidi Lisbon. Upon hearing the news, this column of only six readers was to discover the reason for the actress not being in the attraction, which broadcasts the interviews with the eliminated participants of the reality show on Record. And didn’t you get it?

Lidi Lisboa revealed, exclusively for us, that she cannot be with her friend because she is recording the second season of a Netflix series, which has been renewed. The dates ended up colliding and she had to choose. The actress, however, stated a double feeling with the departure of the program.

“I am very happy to be filming the second season of ‘Agra que te pariu’, on Netflix, which was a success last year, with Rodrigo Sant’Anna and Rafael Zulu. I was a little sad, but I’m also happy that Lucas Selfie will present the ‘Decompression Cabin’ by himself, as he is a great talent and I learned a lot from him. I’m just proud of him. I hope, soon, to be with him working on new projects. I love Lucas, I wish him all the happiness in the world,” she said.

At the beginning of the year, the Netflix project ranked first in the country. In the series, Lidi Lisboa plays Alice, a character who has several clashes with Dona Isadir (Rodrigo Sant’Anna). The cast also includes Rafael Zulu (character Carlos), Pedro Ottoni (character Jonas), among others.

At the time, the actress was also on the air on Record and was very successful alongside Selfie in ‘Cabin de Decompression’, after ‘Power Couple’. The program always airs after eliminations by Play Plus.

Live bullshit

In July, one of the interviews with the eliminated ones gave a lot to talk about. The couple João Hadad and Luana Andrade went through the hearing, after disputing the public’s preference alongside the couples Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio, and Karol Menezes and Mussunzinho. Only Hadad wasn’t feeling very comfortable with the questions being asked. After the presenters asked why Luana had not positioned herself more in the game, Hadad felt offended by the questioning and was exalted with the two.

“One thing that has been a lot, on Twitter especially, is that the first day you [Luana] was here, right on the first day of the program, and you said ‘no, I’ll charge you, I’ll make it happen and stuff’. And the public kept saying that you promised and the bullshit was missing”, declared Maciel, who was immediately interrupted by Hadad with a totally exalted voice.

“But she promised bullshit when, Selfie? In which part did she say she was going to charge and go to shit?”, asked Hadad. “On the first day here in our interview,” replied the presenter. “She said what? Is there any way you can remember it for us? Because I don’t remember her saying that she was going to get into trouble, because she’s not like that. We only talked about Brenda and Matheus when you asked which couple we would have a possible clash with”, replied Hadad, totally annoyed with the situation.

Seeing that the boy was very excited about Lucas Maciel’s question, Lidi Lisboa asked: “Is everything ok [com você]?”. Disconcerted and with a shy smile on his face, Hadad pulled himself together and tried to justify himself. “Yes, but they said she was going to charge [os participantes] and cause trouble. I don’t understand,” concluded the former participant.

