Five criminals are arrested after carrying out series of robberies near Rock in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Place where Rock in Rio takes place, at Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park, West Zone of Rio – Pedro Ivo

Published 09/04/2022 07:46

Rio – Five criminals were arrested late Saturday night (3), shortly after carrying out a series of robberies at the Centro Metropolitano BRT station, near Rock in Rio, in the West Zone of Rio. According to police officers from the 18th BPM (Jacarepaguá), four men and one woman were taken to the police station.

The incident is in progress.

On the first day of the festival, on Friday (2), military police officers from the 31st BPM (Recreio dos Bandeirantes) arrested nine people around Avenida Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. According to the unit’s command, five were caught selling counterfeit material with the event’s logo.

Also according to the police, four others were arrested for the crime of currency exchange. With them, the police found five tickets to the festival, R$ 400 in cash and a cell phone. All occurrences were forwarded to the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca).

It is worth mentioning that both the security services and the access magazine to the City of Rock are the responsibility of the event’s organization. On the outside, the Military Police operates with an ostensible policing composed of a staff of 570 police officers and 55 vehicles.