Flamengo draws with Ceará and misses the chance to touch Palmeiras

Flamengo had the opportunity to close the gap to leaders Palmeiras to five points. He had one more since the 16th minute of the second half, but he couldn’t break through Ceará’s barricade and ended up in a frustrating 1-1 draw at Maracanã, with goals from Gabigol, for Rubro-Negro, and Jô, for the whitewashed

Now Rubro-Negro has 44 points and is seven points behind Alviverde. Ceará, on the other hand, was 28th and is still close to the relegation zone, but the result was considered good under the circumstances: away from home, against a strong opponent and with less (Jô was expelled).

Flamengo is now focusing its attention on the return duel of the Libertadores semifinals against Vélez Sarsfield, next Wednesday (7), at Maracanã. As he thrashed in the first leg, in Buenos Aires (ARG), by 4 to 0, he can lose by up to three goals of difference that gets the spot in the decision.

Vozão enters the field now only next Saturday (10), when they receive Santos at Arena Castelão (CE).

Flamengo live

The best – Participatory Chives

Everton Cebolinha is, little by little, showing that it has got into the rhythm of the game. The forward played a consistent game, very participative and creating good plays in the attack.

The worst – Marino off

Striker Marinho did not take advantage of his opportunity as a starter and had a game off, being ineffective in the attack.

Varela makes discreet debut

Today’s game marked the debut of the Uruguayan right-back Varela. The player had a discreet participation on the field. On offense, he was shy. On defense, he didn’t compromise.

Fla’s only chance

Flamengo played a lukewarm game in the first half, uninspired. The only dangerous move was in the 24th minute of the first half, when Gabigol received the ball on the left of the penalty area and crossed hard at half height to Diego, who scored, but the ball deflected in the back and goalkeeper João Ricardo saved it.

Onion pen

In the 27th minute, there was a beautiful move in the middle of the field. Midfielder Richard, from Ceará, gave a beautiful pen to striker Everton Cebolinha, from Flamengo, who called for a foul.

Jô opens the scoring for Ceará on counterattack

Ceará opened the scoring in the 43rd minute of the first half after a fulminating counterattack, which began with a steal in the defense, after a corner by Flamengo, where Mendoza was launched, went to the baseline and rolled low behind, finding the experienced striker Jô, who kicked a cross to the back of the net. It was the player’s first goal with the Vozão shirt.

Dorival ‘calls’ to his troop

With the disadvantage in the marker, the coach Dorival Júnior “appealed” to his elite troop, and put Pedro, Everton Ribeiro, Vidal, in addition to the right side Matheuzinho, in the field at once.

Gabigol equalizes and reaches historic mark

Flamengo’s equalizing goal came seven minutes into the first half, when Everton Cebolinha took a corner from the left and Gabigol, well placed, headed in. In addition to being emblematic because it was the day he completed 200 games with the red-black shirt, the goal was also historic, as it was the striker’s 100th in Brazilian Championships, becoming the youngest to reach this mark, surpassing Roberto Dinamite in the 80’s. He is exactly 26 years and five days old.

jo expelled

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Jô’s performance was tarnished by the red card he received in the 16th minute of the second half for cursing the referee after not marking a hand on the ball by midfielder Vidal, from Flamengo. The Ceará striker was dissatisfied.

Defense by João Ricardo!

Shortly after Jô was sent off, Pedro risked a beautiful shot from outside the area, at the angle, and goalkeeper João Ricardo made a save, saving Ceará.

Gabigol expelled

Gabigol also ended up tarnishing his performance a little with the expulsion at the end of the game, when he got angry and kicked the ball towards Zé Roberto.

Flamengo’s performance

In the first half, with a team formed mostly by reserves, Flamengo was unable to implement their game, unlike other occasions when they played with the so-called “team B”. In the final stage, Dorival put his “elite squad” on the field, with Pedro, Everton Ribeiro and Vidal, and the team grew a lot in quality, pressing a lot, reaching the draw and fighting until the end, but even with one more since in the 16th minute, he couldn’t pierce Ceará’s outrigger to reach the turnaround.

Ceará’s performance

Ceará was brave in Maracanã. Fighting to get away from the relegation zone, Vozão had a good first half, playing equally, and managed to hold on with a lot of courage in the second half, when Flamengo put their holders on the field and played with one more on the field. .

Ceará tribute on the shirt

Ceará celebrated the milestone of 250 consulates spread across Brazil. And as a form of celebration, the players entered the field with the names of cities that have these establishments dedicated to Vozão.

cuteness moment

On Flamengo’s arrival at Maracanã, a small red-black fan drew attention with his affection for striker Pedro. Upon seeing him, he said, ‘He is my friend.’ Then he said to the player: ‘Give me a hug’, a request promptly answered by shirt 21, who hugged him with a smile.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 1 X 1 CEARÁ

Competition: Brazilian Championship (25th round)

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 11 am (Brasilia time)

Referee: Paulo Cezar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Auxiliaries: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa-MG) / Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenutto de Oliveira (FIFA-MG)

Yellow cards: Gabigol (2), Ayrton Lucas, Pedro (FLA); Nino Paraíba, Gabriel Lacerda, Zé Roberto (CEA)

red cards: Gabigol (FLA); Jo (CEA)

goals: Jô, 43 minutes into the first half (CEA); Gabigol, seven minutes into the second half (FLA)

Flamengo: Santos, Varela (Matheuzinho), David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar (Matheus França), Diego (Everton Ribeiro) and Victor Hugo (Vidal); Marinho (Pedro), Everton Cebolinha and Gabigol. Technician: Dorival Junior.

Ceará: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Messias (Lucas Ribeiro), Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho and Richardson (Fernando Sobral); Lima, Vina and Mendoza; Jo. Technician: Lucho Gonzalez.