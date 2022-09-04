Flamengo: Pedro receives the ball from the game against Vélez after controversy

Great highlight of Flamengo’s rout over Vélez Sarsfield, last Wednesday, for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals, striker Pedro won a gift last Friday. after being prevented from taking the game ball homeshirt 21 received the round that scored his hat-trick.

In the re-presentation of the squad last Friday, at CT Ninho do Urubu, the red-black striker had the ball. In images released by “FlaTV” (see the video above), Pedro appears with the ball, and his teammates signed it.

The practice of taking the ball home from the game is a tradition in Europe that has won the Brazilian fields as well. However, after the match in Buenos Aires, Vélez officials said the object belonged to the Argentine club and would not let Pedro keep it.

The Flamengo striker is the top scorer of Libertadores, with 11 goals scored, and is enjoying a great moment in the current season. In addition to artillery, Pedro also competes for the best player of the tournament with five other names.