Flamengo today has embezzlement against Ceará; see who’s out

Credit: Divulgacao/Flamengo

Flamengo x Ceará enter the field today, at 11 am (GMT), at the Maracanã stadium, Rio de Janeiro, in a game valid for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. With a series of victories under the command of Dorival Júnior, Rubro-Negro reached the vice-leadership and promises to fight until the end for the tip.

With 43 points, Flamengo now has eight away from Palmeiras. Verdão, however, reached the third consecutive draw and, with that, can see the carioca team reduce its advantage to five, which makes the title even more indefinite.

For today’s game, Flamengo will have at least three absences. In addition to Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio, both dealing with injuries, Dorival chose to leave Arrascaeta out. Due to the strong sequence of matches, the Uruguayan will be spared. In midweek, for Libertadores, the midfielder still suffered a blow to the foot and was replaced.

Flamengo’s probable lineup against Ceará is as follows: Santos; Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton, Pulgar, Diego, Victor Hugo, Cebolinha, Marinho and Gabigol.

Speak, Dorval!

After forwarding the classifications in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the order in Flamengo is to give full focus on the Brasileirão.

“We are doing a Brazilian of recovery. We arrived in 14th place. It’s a process, today we are in second place, trying to get closer to Palmeiras. We are not going to give up this objective”, warned Dorival.

“It’s a pleasure to work with a group that has the search for solutions that it presents, everything is assimilated quickly. We have fluctuated in two games or at most three within these 24 games since I arrived. In the others, we strictly comply with what was requested. Happy for all of this”, he added.

The speech is extended to Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz.

“We now have just one more game in Libertadores and Dorival knows what the desire of all of us here is, which is to dispute the three competitions in a forceful way so that we can reach the results that we understand. I think now it’s time to go after the Brazilian. I think the great championship that we have to pursue now is the Brasileirão. It will be done”, warned Braz.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X CEARÁ

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/Time: 09/04/2022, at 11:00 am (Brasília time)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Auxiliaries: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (GO)

Where to watch: Premiere and real-time