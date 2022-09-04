Flamengo vs Ceará live by Serie A: follow in real time – Play

Looking to resume the path to victory in the BrasileirãoO Ceará faces, this Sunday (4), at 11 am, the Flamengoin Game valid for the 25th round of the competition.

1st time

0-15min

The match at Maracanã started balanced. Flamengo in possession of the ball, trying to create plays from the beginning, while Ceará closed well, looking for counterattacks.

Defensively well placed, Alvinegro managed to hold the carioca team, since spaces were rare. Thus, Flamengo could not bring danger to João Ricardo’s goal.

On the other hand, Ceará, even though it was posted to go out on the counterattacks, the defensive low lines made it difficult to get out faster. Still, Jô got a submission, sending it out.

15-30min

After a lukewarm start, Flamengo put more pressure on after 15 minutes. More present in the intermediations of the Ceará area, Fla was dangerous, as in submissions by Ayrton Lucas, Gabigol and Cebolinha, but all out.

30-45min

In the final stretch of the 1st half, Ceará came out a little more to the attack, with better connections between the offensive players. Lima, Vina and Mendoza were more participative and brought danger to Flamengo’s goal.

It was when, in the 43rd minute, Vozão made a great move, opening the scoring at Maracanã. Vina launched Mendoza, who dominated on the left and gave a pass to Jô, who hit Santos’ corner: 1-0 for Vovô.

Fla still tried to score before the break, but João Ricardo punched in a free kick from David Luiz.

2nd period

0-15min

Flamengo returned to the final stage much stronger, with the entries of Pedro, Vidal, Matheusinho and Everton Ribeiro. And with absolute starters on the field and more quality, Fla put pressure on Ceará and reached the equalizer early on, in the 7th minute, with a goal from Gabriel Barbosa with a header.

Fla maintained the pressure, and Vovô had difficulty defending himself.

Ceará, on the other hand, was in a complicated situation after Jô was expelled for claiming an unmarked foul by Vidal, from Flamengo. He cursed the referee and received a straight red, in the 15th minute.

15-30min

With one player less, Ceará defended as best they could and Flamengo kept up the pressure. And João Ricardo made an incredible save in Pedro’s submission, in the 24th minute.

Ceará responded in an attempt at 28, in a cross by Vina that Santos took out with a punch.

lineups

Flamengo

Saints; Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Diego Ribas, Victor Hugo and Erick; Chives, Marinho and Gabigol. Coach: Dorival Junior.

Ceará

João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson and Vina; Lima, Mendoza and Jô. Coach: Lucho Gonzalez.

TECHNICAL SHEET | FLAMENGO X CEARÁ

Location: Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: 09/04/2022 (Sunday)

Time: 11 am

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zavonelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

Fourth referee: Grazianni Maciel Rocha (RJ)

