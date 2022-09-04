Flamengo x Ceará: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

Flamengo and Ceará make an important duel for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. Without losing since the 16th round, Rubro-Negro tries one more victory to touch once and for all the leader Palmeiras. On the other hand, Vozão is experiencing a moment of oscillation and occupies the 15th position.

The team from Gávea should enter the field with the “B” team, as has been routine in the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the holders, who will rest, Flamengo also does not have Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, injured.

Injuries also plague Ceará’s squad, which has lost important pieces in recent games. Rodrigo Lindoso, Cléber Diego Rigonato are injured and did not travel to Rio de Janeiro to face the vice-leader of the Brasileirão.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X CEARÁ

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/Time: 09/04/2022, at 11:00 am (Brasília time)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Auxiliaries: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (GO)

Where to watch: Premiere and in real time on LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton, Pulgar, Diego, Victor Hugo, Cebolinha, Marinho and Gabigol

Suspended: –

Missings: Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique (injured)

CEARÁ (Coach: Lucho González)

John Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Lucas Ribeiro, Messias, Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson, Vina; Vasquez, Mendoza, Matheus Peixoto.

Suspended:-

Missings: Rodrigo Lindoso, Cléber Diego Rigonato (injured)