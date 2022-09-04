Flamengo’s Gabigol scores and becomes the youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Brasileirão | Flamengo

Gabigol is in history once again. By scoring against Ceará, he became the youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo’s number 9 is 26 years and 5 days old. Interestingly, shirt 9 broke the record in his 200th game for Flamengo.

Gabriel Barbosa broke the record that belonged to Roberto Dinamite. The top scorer in Vasco’s history reached the centenary mark on May 7, 1980, aged 26 years and 24 days.

Gabigol celebrates a goal against Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship — Photo: André Durão / GE

Goals division: 42 for Santos

Before arriving at Flamengo and becoming one of the most important players in the club’s history, Gabigol scored 42 goals for Santos, a number divided into five Brazilian matches: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Gabigol’s first goal in the competition was scored on August 24, 2013, six days before his 17th birthday. On that occasion, Santos won 2-0 against Vitória in Vila Belmiro.

The other 41 were scored in the following editions: eight in 2014, 10 in 2015, five in 2016 and 18 in 2018, when he was the competition’s top scorer for the first time.

Gabigol only scored one goal against Flamengo, his future club. Left on July 25, 2018, in a 1-1 draw.

Gabigol’s debut in Brazilians, by the way, took place against Flamengo. On 26 May 2013, he came on in the 24th minute of the 0-0 draw. It was the first official match for the boy, who was 16 years old at the time. The same game marked Neymar’s farewell from Santos.

In total, there were 118 matches and 42 goals with the club’s shirt that revealed him to world football.

Year by year of Gabriel’s 100 goals in Serie A

*Years in which he was top scorer

At 7 min of the 2nd half – Gabigol scores for Flamengo against Ceará

Flamengo: 58 goals, one artillery and two titles

Gabigol took off once and for all within national football in Flamengo’s magical year. And, in addition to having scored the second consecutive top scorer in the Brasileirão, he was a key player in the achievement that ended a 10-year drought for the club in the competition.

There were 25 goals in 29 games, which represent an average of 0.86 goals per game. Gabi had an overwhelming performance in the first round, with 15 goals in 18 games. Decisive in the 3 to 0 against Palmeiras – he scored two – and against Santos himself, with a great covering goal that made Flamengo win by 1 to 0 and confirm the leadership.

In the return, he again scored two goals against Palmeiras (3 to 1 at Allianz). The 25 goals made Gabigol the player who scored the most for Flamengo in a single edition – he surpassed Zico’s 21 in 1980.

Jorge Jesus and Gabigol’s Flamengo ended the seven-time championship campaign with 90 points, an absolute record for the Brazilian with 20 clubs, and 86 goals scored.

Gabriel also became the top scorer of an edition of the Brasileiro in points since the competition was played by 20 clubs in 2006.

+ Gabigol reaches 24 goals for Flamengo and becomes the top scorer of the era of consecutive points with 20 clubs

Bi with fewer goals, but with greater decision-making power

If in 2019 Flamengo ran over and gave no chances to rivals, the following year the dispute stretched until the last round. Gabigol scored 14 goals, half of them in the last seven matches of the competition. The title goal, the turnaround by 2 to 1 against Internacional, was from shirt 9.

Gabigol is in his fourth Brazilian for Flamengo. The breakdown of their 58 goals is as follows: 25 in 2019, 14 in 2020, 12 in 2021 and seven so far in the current edition.

With the club since January 2019, Gabriel has 95 games for Flamengo in the competition.

BRAZILIAN CENTENNIAL GUNNERS

PlayerAge at which he reached 100 goalsClub that defendedTotal goals in the Brasileirão
Roberto Dynamite26 years and 24 daysVasco190 (1st place)
Túlio Maravilha27 yearsBotafogo129 (7th place)
Zico29 years oldFlamengo135 (5th place)
Serginho Chulapa29 years oldsaints127 (8th place)
Fred31 yearsFluminense158 (2nd place)
Edmund32 years oldVasco153 (4th place)
Dada Maravilha32 years oldblack Bridge127 (8th place)
Luis Fabiano33 yearsSao Paulo116 (11th place)
Diego Souza33 yearsSao Paulo130 (6th place)
Washington34 yearsSao Paulo126 (10th place)
Kleber Pereira34 yearssaints102 (15th place)
alecsander35 yearspalm trees105 (14th place)
Romario36 yearsFluminense154 (3rd place)
Wellington Paulista37 yearsStrength106 (13th place)
Paulo Baier38 yearsAtlético-PR108 (12th place)
Evair38 yearsFigueirense101 (16th place)

CHECK THE LIST OF GABIGOL’S GOALS IN BRAZIL

All 100 goals of Gabigol in the Brazilian

Editionround numberMatchnumber of goals
2013-Brazilian16Santos 2×0 Victory1
2014-Brazilian1Santos 1 x 1 Sport1
2014-Brazilian4Figueirense 0 x 2 Santos1
2014-Brazilian9Santos 2 x 0 Criciuma1
2014-Brazilian12Santos 3 x 0 Chapecoense1
2014-Brazilian17Sao Paulo 2 x 1 Santos1
2014-Brazilian29Palmeiras 1 x 3 Santostwo
2014-Brazilian32Santos 1 x 2 International1
2015-Brazilian7Atletico MG 2×2 Santos1
2015-Brazilian13Santos 3 x 0 Figueirense1
2015-Brazilian15Santos 2 x 0 Joinvilletwo
2015-Brazilian20Santos 5 x 2 Avai1
2015-Brazilian26Santos 4 x 0 Atletico MGtwo
2015-Brazilian28Santos 3 x 1 International1
2015-Brazilian38Santos 5 x 1 Atletico PRtwo
2016-Brazilian8Santos 2 x 0 Sport1
2016-Brazilian10Fluminense 2 x 4 Santostwo
2016-Brazilian14Palmeiras 1 x 1 Santos1
2016-Brazilian15Santos 3 x 1 Ponte Preta1
2018-Brazilian5Santos 3 x 1 Paranátwo
2018-Brazilian9Santos 5 x 2 Victory1
2018-Brazilian11Santos 1 x 2 International1
2018-Brazilian15Santos 1 x 1 Flamengo1
2018-Brazilian18Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Santos1
2018-Brazilian21Santos 2 x 0 Bahia1
2018-Brazilian22Vasco 0 x 3 Santos3
2018-Brazilian24Paraná 0 x 2 Santostwo
2018-Brazilian26Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Santos1
2018-Brazilian29Santos 1 x 0 Corinthians1
2018-Brazilian30Internacional 2 x 2 Santos1
2018-Brazilian31Santos 3 x 0 Fluminense1
2018-Brazilian35América-MG 2 x 1 Santos1
2018-Brazilian37Santos 3 x 2 Atletico MG1
2019-Brazilian1Flamengo 3 x 1 Cruzeiro1
2019-Brazilian6Flamengo 3 x 2 Athletico-PR1
2019-Brazilian7Flamengo 2 x 0 Fortalezatwo
2019-Brazilian9CSA 0 x 2 Flamengo1
2019-Brazilian10Flamengo 6 x 1 Goiástwo
2019-Brazilian11Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo1
2019-Brazilian12Flamengo 3 x 2 Botafogo1
2019-Brazilian15Vasco 1 x 4 Flamengotwo
2019-Brazilian16Ceará 0 x 3 Flamengo1
2019-Brazilian17Flamengo 3 x 0 Palmeirastwo
2019-Brazilian18Avai 0 x 3 Flamengo1
2019-Brazilian19Flamengo 1 x 0 Santos1
2019-Brazilian20Cruzeiro 1 x 2 Flamengo1
2019-Brazilian21Flamengo 3 x 1 Internacional1
2019-Brazilian26Fortress 1 x 2 Flamengo1
2019-Brazilian29Goiás 2 x 2 Flamengo1
2019-Brazilian32Flamengo 3 x 1 Bahia1
2019-Brazilian33Gremio 0 x 1 Flamengo1
2019-Brazilian36Palm trees 1 x 3 Flamengotwo
2019-Brazilian37Flamengo 6 x 1 Avai1
2020-Brazilian4Flamengo 1 x 1 Gremio1
2020-Brazilian5Flamengo 1 x 1 Botafogo1
2020-Brazilian6Santos 0 x 1 Flamengo1
2020-Brazilian8Flamengo 2 x 1 Fortaleza1
2020-Brazilian9Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo1
2020-Brazilian25Flamengo 4 x 1 Santostwo
2020-Brazilian30Goiás 0 x 3 Flamengo1
2020-Brazilian23Gremio 2 x 4 Flamengo1
2020-Brazilian33Sport 0 x 3 Flamengo1
2020-Brazilian34Flamengo 2 x 0 Vasco1
2020-Brazilian35Bragantino 1 x 1 Flamengo1
2020-Brazilian36Flamengo 2 x 1 Corinthians1
2020-Brazilian37Flamengo 2 x 1 Internacional1
2021-Brazilian12Bahia 0 x 5 Flamengo3
2021-Brazilian18Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo3
2021-Brazilian4Athletico-PR 2 x 2 Flamengotwo
2021-Brazilian31Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia1
2021-Brazilian32Sao Paulo 0 x 4 Flamengo1
2021-Brazilian34Internacional 1 x 2 Flamengo1
2021-Brazilian36Flamengo 2 x 1 Ceará1
2022-BraziliantwoFlamengo 3 x 1 Sao Paulo1
2022-Brazilian8Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo1
2022-Brazilian12Flamengo 2 x 0 Cuiabá1
2022-Brazilian14Flamengo 3 x 0 America-MG1
2022-Brazilian15Santos 1 x 2 Flamengo1
2022-Brazilian21Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Flamengo1

Flamengo Banner — Photo: Reproduction

