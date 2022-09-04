Flamengo’s Gabigol scores and becomes the youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Brasileirão | Flamengo

Gabigol is in history once again. By scoring against Ceará, he became the youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo’s number 9 is 26 years and 5 days old. Interestingly, shirt 9 broke the record in his 200th game for Flamengo.
Gabriel Barbosa broke the record that belonged to Roberto Dinamite. The top scorer in Vasco’s history reached the centenary mark on May 7, 1980, aged 26 years and 24 days.
Gabigol celebrates a goal against Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship — Photo: André Durão / GE
Goals division: 42 for Santos
Before arriving at Flamengo and becoming one of the most important players in the club’s history, Gabigol scored 42 goals for Santos, a number divided into five Brazilian matches: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Gabigol’s first goal in the competition was scored on August 24, 2013, six days before his 17th birthday. On that occasion, Santos won 2-0 against Vitória in Vila Belmiro.
The other 41 were scored in the following editions: eight in 2014, 10 in 2015, five in 2016 and 18 in 2018, when he was the competition’s top scorer for the first time.
Gabigol only scored one goal against Flamengo, his future club. Left on July 25, 2018, in a 1-1 draw.
Gabigol’s debut in Brazilians, by the way, took place against Flamengo. On 26 May 2013, he came on in the 24th minute of the 0-0 draw. It was the first official match for the boy, who was 16 years old at the time. The same game marked Neymar’s farewell from Santos.
In total, there were 118 matches and 42 goals with the club’s shirt that revealed him to world football.
Year by year of Gabriel’s 100 goals in Serie A
*Years in which he was top scorer
At 7 min of the 2nd half – Gabigol scores for Flamengo against Ceará
Flamengo: 58 goals, one artillery and two titles
Gabigol took off once and for all within national football in Flamengo’s magical year. And, in addition to having scored the second consecutive top scorer in the Brasileirão, he was a key player in the achievement that ended a 10-year drought for the club in the competition.
There were 25 goals in 29 games, which represent an average of 0.86 goals per game. Gabi had an overwhelming performance in the first round, with 15 goals in 18 games. Decisive in the 3 to 0 against Palmeiras – he scored two – and against Santos himself, with a great covering goal that made Flamengo win by 1 to 0 and confirm the leadership.
In the return, he again scored two goals against Palmeiras (3 to 1 at Allianz). The 25 goals made Gabigol the player who scored the most for Flamengo in a single edition – he surpassed Zico’s 21 in 1980.
Jorge Jesus and Gabigol’s Flamengo ended the seven-time championship campaign with 90 points, an absolute record for the Brazilian with 20 clubs, and 86 goals scored.
Gabriel also became the top scorer of an edition of the Brasileiro in points since the competition was played by 20 clubs in 2006.
+ Gabigol reaches 24 goals for Flamengo and becomes the top scorer of the era of consecutive points with 20 clubs
Bi with fewer goals, but with greater decision-making power
If in 2019 Flamengo ran over and gave no chances to rivals, the following year the dispute stretched until the last round. Gabigol scored 14 goals, half of them in the last seven matches of the competition. The title goal, the turnaround by 2 to 1 against Internacional, was from shirt 9.
Gabigol is in his fourth Brazilian for Flamengo. The breakdown of their 58 goals is as follows: 25 in 2019, 14 in 2020, 12 in 2021 and seven so far in the current edition.
With the club since January 2019, Gabriel has 95 games for Flamengo in the competition.
BRAZILIAN CENTENNIAL GUNNERS
|Player
|Age at which he reached 100 goals
|Club that defended
|Total goals in the Brasileirão
|Roberto Dynamite
|26 years and 24 days
|Vasco
|190 (1st place)
|Túlio Maravilha
|27 years
|Botafogo
|129 (7th place)
|Zico
|29 years old
|Flamengo
|135 (5th place)
|Serginho Chulapa
|29 years old
|saints
|127 (8th place)
|Fred
|31 years
|Fluminense
|158 (2nd place)
|Edmund
|32 years old
|Vasco
|153 (4th place)
|Dada Maravilha
|32 years old
|black Bridge
|127 (8th place)
|Luis Fabiano
|33 years
|Sao Paulo
|116 (11th place)
|Diego Souza
|33 years
|Sao Paulo
|130 (6th place)
|Washington
|34 years
|Sao Paulo
|126 (10th place)
|Kleber Pereira
|34 years
|saints
|102 (15th place)
|alecsander
|35 years
|palm trees
|105 (14th place)
|Romario
|36 years
|Fluminense
|154 (3rd place)
|Wellington Paulista
|37 years
|Strength
|106 (13th place)
|Paulo Baier
|38 years
|Atlético-PR
|108 (12th place)
|Evair
|38 years
|Figueirense
|101 (16th place)
CHECK THE LIST OF GABIGOL’S GOALS IN BRAZIL
All 100 goals of Gabigol in the Brazilian
|Edition
|round number
|Match
|number of goals
|2013-Brazilian
|16
|Santos 2×0 Victory
|1
|2014-Brazilian
|1
|Santos 1 x 1 Sport
|1
|2014-Brazilian
|4
|Figueirense 0 x 2 Santos
|1
|2014-Brazilian
|9
|Santos 2 x 0 Criciuma
|1
|2014-Brazilian
|12
|Santos 3 x 0 Chapecoense
|1
|2014-Brazilian
|17
|Sao Paulo 2 x 1 Santos
|1
|2014-Brazilian
|29
|Palmeiras 1 x 3 Santos
|two
|2014-Brazilian
|32
|Santos 1 x 2 International
|1
|2015-Brazilian
|7
|Atletico MG 2×2 Santos
|1
|2015-Brazilian
|13
|Santos 3 x 0 Figueirense
|1
|2015-Brazilian
|15
|Santos 2 x 0 Joinville
|two
|2015-Brazilian
|20
|Santos 5 x 2 Avai
|1
|2015-Brazilian
|26
|Santos 4 x 0 Atletico MG
|two
|2015-Brazilian
|28
|Santos 3 x 1 International
|1
|2015-Brazilian
|38
|Santos 5 x 1 Atletico PR
|two
|2016-Brazilian
|8
|Santos 2 x 0 Sport
|1
|2016-Brazilian
|10
|Fluminense 2 x 4 Santos
|two
|2016-Brazilian
|14
|Palmeiras 1 x 1 Santos
|1
|2016-Brazilian
|15
|Santos 3 x 1 Ponte Preta
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|5
|Santos 3 x 1 Paraná
|two
|2018-Brazilian
|9
|Santos 5 x 2 Victory
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|11
|Santos 1 x 2 International
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|15
|Santos 1 x 1 Flamengo
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|18
|Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Santos
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|21
|Santos 2 x 0 Bahia
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|22
|Vasco 0 x 3 Santos
|3
|2018-Brazilian
|24
|Paraná 0 x 2 Santos
|two
|2018-Brazilian
|26
|Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Santos
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|29
|Santos 1 x 0 Corinthians
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|30
|Internacional 2 x 2 Santos
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|31
|Santos 3 x 0 Fluminense
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|35
|América-MG 2 x 1 Santos
|1
|2018-Brazilian
|37
|Santos 3 x 2 Atletico MG
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|1
|Flamengo 3 x 1 Cruzeiro
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|6
|Flamengo 3 x 2 Athletico-PR
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|7
|Flamengo 2 x 0 Fortaleza
|two
|2019-Brazilian
|9
|CSA 0 x 2 Flamengo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|10
|Flamengo 6 x 1 Goiás
|two
|2019-Brazilian
|11
|Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|12
|Flamengo 3 x 2 Botafogo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|15
|Vasco 1 x 4 Flamengo
|two
|2019-Brazilian
|16
|Ceará 0 x 3 Flamengo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|17
|Flamengo 3 x 0 Palmeiras
|two
|2019-Brazilian
|18
|Avai 0 x 3 Flamengo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|19
|Flamengo 1 x 0 Santos
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|20
|Cruzeiro 1 x 2 Flamengo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|21
|Flamengo 3 x 1 Internacional
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|26
|Fortress 1 x 2 Flamengo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|29
|Goiás 2 x 2 Flamengo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|32
|Flamengo 3 x 1 Bahia
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|33
|Gremio 0 x 1 Flamengo
|1
|2019-Brazilian
|36
|Palm trees 1 x 3 Flamengo
|two
|2019-Brazilian
|37
|Flamengo 6 x 1 Avai
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|4
|Flamengo 1 x 1 Gremio
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|5
|Flamengo 1 x 1 Botafogo
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|6
|Santos 0 x 1 Flamengo
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|8
|Flamengo 2 x 1 Fortaleza
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|9
|Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|25
|Flamengo 4 x 1 Santos
|two
|2020-Brazilian
|30
|Goiás 0 x 3 Flamengo
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|23
|Gremio 2 x 4 Flamengo
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|33
|Sport 0 x 3 Flamengo
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|34
|Flamengo 2 x 0 Vasco
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|35
|Bragantino 1 x 1 Flamengo
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|36
|Flamengo 2 x 1 Corinthians
|1
|2020-Brazilian
|37
|Flamengo 2 x 1 Internacional
|1
|2021-Brazilian
|12
|Bahia 0 x 5 Flamengo
|3
|2021-Brazilian
|18
|Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo
|3
|2021-Brazilian
|4
|Athletico-PR 2 x 2 Flamengo
|two
|2021-Brazilian
|31
|Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia
|1
|2021-Brazilian
|32
|Sao Paulo 0 x 4 Flamengo
|1
|2021-Brazilian
|34
|Internacional 1 x 2 Flamengo
|1
|2021-Brazilian
|36
|Flamengo 2 x 1 Ceará
|1
|2022-Brazilian
|two
|Flamengo 3 x 1 Sao Paulo
|1
|2022-Brazilian
|8
|Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo
|1
|2022-Brazilian
|12
|Flamengo 2 x 0 Cuiabá
|1
|2022-Brazilian
|14
|Flamengo 3 x 0 America-MG
|1
|2022-Brazilian
|15
|Santos 1 x 2 Flamengo
|1
|2022-Brazilian
|21
|Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Flamengo
|1
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
+ Read more Flamengo news
Listen to the podcast ge Flamengo 🎧
Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, Globo and sportv
Get priority and discounts on Mengão tickets. Click here!
Flamengo Banner — Photo: Reproduction