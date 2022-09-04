Forgotten PIS/Pasep can be withdrawn via FGTS application

More than R$ 24.6 billion are forgotten in the quotas of the PIS/Pasep. The number was released by Caixa Econômica Federal to alert the more than 10.6 million Brazilian workers who have a balance available. The money can be withdrawn through the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) application.

The balance is available to those who worked with a contract between 1971 and 1988. Many Brazilians are not even aware of the amounts available in the PIS/Pasep quotas.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

To facilitate the search for information, Caixa Econômica Federal made the balance available through the FGTS application. As soon as the citizen accesses the platform, he will be able to see whether or not he has released values. In the case of deceased workers, the money can be used by legal beneficiaries.

To request the withdrawal, you need to follow these steps in the FGTS app:

click on “You have available cashout” Go to “Request PIS/Pasep withdrawal” choose the form of withdrawal, whether it will be credit in account or in person check that all the details are correct and click on “Confirm Withdrawal”.

The money is available in the account indicated by the citizen. Those who choose to withdraw in person must present the Citizen Card and look for a lottery shop or the bank’s self-service terminals. This case applies to those who have up to R$ 3 thousand available.

Whoever is going to withdraw money from a deceased worker has to follow another path. First you need to go to “My withdrawals”, then to the option “Other withdrawal situations”. Then choose “PIS/Pasep – worker’s death”. It is necessary to present all the documents required for the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep quotas.

Workers who have any difficulty in accessing the values ​​should get in touch through the FGTS app or also at the call center. The telephone numbers are: 4004-0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 104 0104 (other regions).

Photo: rafapress / Shutterstock.com