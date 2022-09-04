Former minister Marcos Pontes asks for vote in worship and faithful reacts: ‘That’s not wrong’

A video circulating on social media shows the moment when former Minister of Science and Technology of the Bolsonaro government and astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) announces his candidacy during a religious service.

On August 29, Pontes, candidate for the Senate from So Paulo, was at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Order of Baptist Pastors of Brazil.

The man in the pulpit announced the presence of Marcos Pontes at the service. He then asked all candidates for a public office to say their name and the position they intend to run for, so that everyone could pray for them.

Marcos Pontes during the service in which he asked for votes (photo: reproduction)

“Good evening everyone. First of all I would like to thank you for this invitation, to be here with you today. We are aligned in the same direction, in favor of our country. My name Marcos Pontes, I am an astronaut, former Minister of Science and Tecnologia e Inovaes, former Minister of Communications, and currently candidate for the Senate here in So Paulo by PL, number 222. Thank you!”, said the candidate.

Another candidate who appears in the video is Slvio Malheiro (PTB-SP), who is running for federal deputy and identified himself as a flying colonel of the Brazilian Air Force Reserve.

Shortly afterwards, the microphone group was interrupted by an unidentified person, who protested against the political propaganda: “It is wrong to do this here. This is the house of the Lord. Here in the place of politics. You are all wrong. I came here to lend my voice to worship, I didn’t come here to do that.”

Electoral legislation (Law 9,504/97) prohibits candidate propaganda inside churches and religious temples in Brazil. These spaces are classified as goods for common use, as well as cinemas, gyms and stadiums. Therefore, anyone who asks for a vote during religious acts – of any religion – can be punished with fines ranging from R$2,000 to R$8,000.