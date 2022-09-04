Fortaleza vs Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

O Botafogo seeks its first victory in the second round of the Brazilian championship this Sunday (4), when he will face the packed Strength, at 4 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the 25th round. Glorioso tries to distance itself from the relegation zone – before the journey started, the difference was just two points.

During the week, coach Luís Castro had losses and gains, as usually happens at Botafogo. The great expectation is for the possible debut of Tiquinho Soares, who recovered from a muscle injury and was listed. Matheus Nascimento also returns after a problem not reported by the club.

On the other hand, Glorioso had two losses, handed over to the DM: Patrick de Paula was diagnosed with “Bell’s Palsy”, a rare facial injury, and is resting, and Danilo Barbosa is “under treatment” for an unreported problem. The right-back Saravia fulfills automatic suspension and should give way to Rafael.

Botafogo embezzlement

The midfielders Patrick de Paula, diagnosed with a rare facial injury called “Bell’s Palsy”, and Danilo Barbosa are handed over to the medical department, as well as Daniel Borges, Breno and Kayque. Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Hugo, Gustavo Sauer and Joel Carli are in transition. Right-back Saravia is suspended for the third yellow card.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defender Philipe Sampaio and forward Jeffinho are hanging with two yellow cards, in addition to coach Luís Castro and assistant Vítor Severino. If anyone on this list receives a card this Sunday, they will not be able to participate in the confrontation against América-MG, next Sunday, at Nilton Santos.

The opponent – ​​Stronghold

Packed by a series of five consecutive victories in the Brazilian Championship, Fortaleza will have its fans in attendance at Castelão. Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda should repeat the lineup that beat São Paulo, at Morumbi, in the last round. Lucas Crispim may be listed again, but Depietri remains out due to muscle discomfort.

tickets

Almost 53,000 tickets had been sold in advance until last Friday, and there is an expectation that Fortaleza’s attendance record will be broken at Castelão in this Brazilian Championship. For Botafogo fans, tickets cost R$80 (full) and R$40 (half).

Where to watch Fortaleza vs Botafogo

The match will be broadcast on TV Globo to RJ, ES, RN, CE, PI and Juiz de Fora (MG), and on Premiere, on pay-per-view, throughout Brazil.

Arbitration

Ramon Abatti Abel (SC), assisted by Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC) officiates the match. VAR will be led by Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP), assisted by Herman Brumel Vani (SC).

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 04/09/2022 – 16h

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP)

Tickets: box officevirtual.com.br

Where to watch: Globo (RJ, ES, RN, CE, PI and Juiz de Fora) and Premiere

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Zé Welison, Lucas Sasha and Ronald; Moisés, Robson and Thiago Galhardo – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Rafael, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Victor Sá, Tiquinho Soares and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.