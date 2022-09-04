Gabigol, from Flamengo, hits the net for the 100th time in the Brasileirão and breaks a record; see which

This Sunday morning (4), Flamengo and Ceará drew 1-1 at Maracanã, in a match valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. Vozão took the lead with Jô, still in the first stage, and Rubro-Negro got the tie with Gabriel Barbosa. The shirt 9 scored the 100th goal in Brazilian Championships and became the youngest player to reach such a mark, aged 26 years and 5 days.

Gabriel surpassed Roberto Dinamite, great idol in the history of arch-rival Vasco da Gama, who reached 100 goals in May 1980, aged 26 years and 24 days. Gabigol was the top scorer of the Brasileirão twice: in 2018, with the Santos shirt, and in 2019, already for Flamengo.

Of these 100, 42 were with the Fish shirt, and the other 58 took place while wearing red and black. This Sunday (4), Gabriel also reached the mark of 200 games with Flamengo, where he has played since January 2019 and scored important goals, including the two in that year’s Libertadores final, against River Plate.

But not everything is pretty in this story…

That’s because Gabriel was sent off in stoppage time, receiving the second yellow card for complaint after claiming to have suffered a foul. He will miss Flamengo in the match against Goiás, and should only return against São Paulo, on the 14th. Coach Dorival Júnior should spare him in the return game against Vélez Sarsfield, for Libertadores, since he is hanging.