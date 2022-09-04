Gabriel talks about ‘very big emotion’ for reunion with Neo Qumica Arena

This Sunday, at 4 pm, Corinthians welcomes Internacional, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match marks two meetings: for Timão, Yuri Alberto faces Internacional for the first time since he left the club; on the rival’s side, Gabriel sets foot in the Corinthians house again.

“Face, it will be a very big emotion. The first time I come back. I believe the energy will be cool. Even when they announced my name here in Beira-Rio, the crowd (from Corinthians) applauded. Then I think it will be a nice reception for everything I’ve done. I’m from work, dedication and delivery. It’s been like that here at Inter.”, commented the former Corinthians number 5 to ge.globe.

“The crowd hugged me and supported me at all times. We are focused on playing a great game. I respect Corinthians a lot and it will be a little different to step there. I can’t wait for it to happen.“, concluded the driver.

It is worth remembering that Gabriel has already met Corinthians, in a 2-2 draw, for the sixth round of the Brasileirão. However, at the time the player only stayed on the bench and did not enter the field. This game was marked, because it was in it that Edenilson accused Rafael Ramos of calling him a monkey.

For Corinthians, the midfielder played 238 matches and won four titles. The player agreed to go to Internacional in February this year, the South team did not pay anything for him, but the Parque São Jorge club kept 20% of its economic rights. With a lot of identification with Fiel, the crowd was divided between those who agreed with his departure and those who wanted his stay.

In addition to returning to Neo Química Arena, Gabriel commented to ge about Yuri Alberto’s reunion with Internacional. For the midfielder, the current Corinthians number 9 is a great player and said it will be a great duel against the striker.

“It will be a very interesting duel. Yuri is a great player. We have to fill in the spaces. Maybe he has some duels there. It’s part of the game. The guys know him well. Many worked here with him. I’ll get some tips from my companions so I can help. But it’s not just Yuri. I know a lot of the players there. I will be very focused to make a great match.“, analyzed the former Corinthians number 5 shirt.

