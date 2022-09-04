Galaxy A52 pays off in 2022? – All in Technology

Launched in mid-2021, Samsung’s Galaxy A52 was a huge sales success. After all, the device has a beautiful design, good internal features and water protection. But is it worth buying it now in 2022? Find out below!

Construction & Audio & System

One of the great highlights of the Galaxy A52 is its construction. With IP67 certification, the model stays intact even when exposed to water and dust. In addition, its modern design continues to please and the stereo sound output is a great differentiator for the price range.

The Galaxy A52 also continues to please in terms of system. At the time of this review, it is equipped with the latest version of Samsung’s interface, One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. As a result, it has features such as Secure Folder, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass and the possibility of duplicating apps natively. .

The Galaxy A52 is one of the few mid-range smartphones in Brazil to offer IP67 protection against water and dust (Image/TTTech).

Screen & Cameras

Another aspect in which the Galaxy A52 pleases is its display. In this regard, Samsung has added a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. In this way, it delivers excellent quality for videos, games and other tasks on the smartphone without compromising battery life.

For photos, the device features a 64MP main camera with OIS that captures beautiful photos and videos in 4K at 30 FPS. On the front, Samsung has added a powerful 32MP lens capable of capturing great selfies even at night.

The Galaxy A52’s display has high resolution and doesn’t use a lot of battery (Image/TTTech).

Performance & Battery & Price

The Snapdragon 720G present in the Galaxy A52 is not a bad chipset. However, it can be a problem for anyone thinking of spending several years with their smartphone. After all, it is well below in terms of performance than “competitors” like the Galaxy M52 that has a much superior processor with its Snapdragon 778G processor.

Another point where it can make some users dissatisfied is in relation to the battery. With 4,500 mAh, the device can even spend a whole day on a charge in cases of moderate use. However, it will be necessary to charge it more than once a day in cases of intense use. In addition, the device even supports 25W fast charging, but Samsung only added a slower 15W charger to the combo.

The Galaxy A52’s hardware isn’t powerful enough for someone who wants to spend several years with the same smartphone (image/TTTech).

Is it worth it in 2022?

Unfortunately, the Galaxy M52 also doesn’t support high-end 5G networks. This is a big disappointment for anyone looking for a modern smartphone that supports this technology. So, if you find it below R$1300, you will get a good deal. However, there are better options above R$1500, such as Samsung’s own Galaxy M52.