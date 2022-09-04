Giant in the world, Indian brand ‘invades’ Brazil with 5 new motorcycles; get to know – 09/03/2022

Bajaj recently confirmed its entry into the Brazilian market. Despite being little known in the country, the Indian brand is the third largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world, with almost 4 million motorcycles produced between 2021 and 2022, and is present in more than 80 countries.

Here in Brazil, Bajaj will have its own subsidiary and will assemble its motorcycles at the Dafra factory in Manaus (AM), as BMW has done and, currently, Ducati and the also Indian Royal Enfield do.

However, the brand still made some suspense about the bikes that would be sold in Brazil. It did, because the first dealership of the brand, which will open its doors in October in the city of Santo André, in the ABC region of São Paulo, has already announced on its profile on social networks the models that will initially be sold in the country.

In addition to the Pulsar and Dominar lines, which were already quoted for Brazil, the confirmation of the Avenger Street 160 should surprise fans of custom motorcycles. The official launch of the brand and dealerships should open their doors in October. However, we bring you first-hand the details of the Bajaj bikes that are confirmed and can even be booked.

Avenger Street 160

Avenger Street 160 has a more modern custom style. It has a small fairing over the headlight and cane protectors. It has 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and 15-inch at the rear. Brakes are disc at the front and drum at the rear. Highlight for the one-channel ABS system, that is, acting only on the front.

Presence of the custom Avenger Street 160 among the motorcycles confirmed for Brazil surprised Image: Publicity/Bajaj

Its 160 cc engine, powered by electronic injection, produces 15 hp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm. The gearbox has five gears. The tank has a capacity of 13 liters.

The model should please fans of the road style, which has few low displacement options. Its main competitors are the 150 cc Haojue Chopper and Master Ride.

Press NS 160

The Pulsar is Bajaj’s line of urban motorcycles, but with a more “sport” than utilitarian style. The Pulsar NS 160 even resembles the naked Honda CB 600F Hornet, due to its optical set, with triangular headlight.

But it’s the disc brakes on both wheels – with ABS only at the front – and the monoshock rear suspension that makes the model different from the Honda CG 160 and Yamaha Fazer 150.

Pulsar NS 160 has the same engine capacity as the CG 160, but offers disc brakes on both wheels and monoshock rear suspension Image: Publicity/Bajaj

In India, the Pulsar NS 160 competes directly with the Yamaha FZ-FI, from which the recently launched FZ 15 derives. This means that, despite having 160 cc, the Bajaj model will not fight directly with the CG 160.

Therefore, the price should not be low, as many Brazilian consumers imagine. It is an urban naked, with a 17.2 hp engine with maximum power (2 hp more than the CG) and superior chassis compared to competitors that have a more utilitarian proposal.

Press NS 200

In addition to a larger (199.5 cm³) and more powerful engine, with an optimistic 24.5 hp at 9,750 rpm, the Pulsar NS 200 has a larger brake disc, but keeps ABS only on the front wheel. The tires are also wider, giving the NS 200 more weight, which has the same look as the 160 cc model.

Pulsar NS 200 has an engine with an optimistic 24.5 hp of maximum power and may arrive as a more affordable alternative than Twister and Fazer Image: Publicity/Bajaj

For the rest, the specifications are also quite similar. 12-litre tank, conventional telescopic fork at the front and monoshock at the rear, but with a separate gas tank.

If it arrives in Brazil with this performance declared by Bajaj, the Pulsar NS 200 may even be a more affordable option to the Twister and Fazer, both 250 cc. The Indian brand also has a 250 cc version of the Pulsar, which was practically confirmed for Brazil. However, the NS 250 was recently renovated in India and it should take some time to get here.

Master 250

With a modern and bold look, the Dominar 250 brings some differentials to face the renowned Honda CB 250F Twister and Yamaha Fazer FZ 25.

Dominar 250 has a liquid-cooled engine with 27.5 horsepower and a six-speed gearbox. Image: Publicity/Bajaj

Starting with the liquid-cooled engine, with four valves per cylinder, DOHC, which produces 27 hp at 8,500 rpm – performance superior to competitors. Its transmission has six gears, which reduces the revs on the road and helps to save fuel.

The cycling set also draws attention. In addition to the double perimeter beam frame, the suspensions use an inverted fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear swingarm. The alloy wheels are 17 inches with disc brakes and ABS system in both. Its weight in running order, however, is high: 180 kg.

Master 400

Due to the capacity and power of the engine, the Dominar 400 is one of the most awaited Bajaj motorcycles by Brazilian motorcyclists. After all, it would be one of the few options in this engine range and has specifications worthy of larger bikes, such as inverted suspension at the front and full-LED lighting.

With a 40 hp engine, Dominar 400 is sold as naked with a vocation for traveling, in India Image: Disclosure

The 373.3cc, single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and is derived from the KTM 390 Duke, which is also produced by Bajaj at the Chakan plant in India. Capable of producing 40 hp of power at 8,800 rpm, it is an engine with good performance even for traveling.

Therefore, Bajaj classifies the Dominar 400 as a kind of naked with a touring vocation. The Indian brand even sells the model with several touring accessories, such as a windshield, suitcase holder and hand protectors, in India.

The Brazilian subsidiary of Bajaj, however, has not yet confirmed whether the version that will be sold in Brazil will have the same standard equipment. Neither is its price. In India, the Dominar 400 sells for around R$15,000, which does not mean it will have the same price here. But, if it has a price around R$30,000, it can “shake up” the medium-sized motorcycle market.