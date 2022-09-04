Giuliano celebrates his return and says Corinthians needs to have concentration to win Internacional

This Sunday, Corinthians faces Internacional, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the twenty-fifth round of the Brazilian Championship. Giuliano talked about the importance of the confrontation and highlighted the difficulties that Timão may face in the duel against the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

“It’s a very difficult game, it’s a direct confrontation, against a team that has the same score as us, they’re right behind us. We need to focus on the game, we know it’s a difficult match, but knowing that we’re in a good moment, we’re coming from a victory, it’s a game at home, where we’re strong, so the intention is to play a great game, get win and climb the table”, said the player in an interview with SCCP Bulletin.

Giuliano can return to play after being off the pitch. The midfielder has not entered the field since the 1-0 defeat against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, by the Brasileirão, on August 21. The player overcame a lung problem, which was not detailed by Corinthians’ medical department, and celebrated his return.

“Always good to be back. I’m happy to be able to do what I love most, which is playing football. I’m completely recovered from the little lung problem I had, physically I need more time. During this period that I was away, I managed to train individually, improve some things that I needed. The most important thing is to be able to add, to be part of the team at an important moment”, said the midfielder.

The duel is decisive for both teams in the national competition. Currently, Corinthians is fourth in the Brasileirão with 42 points, the same score as Internacional. The alvinegro club has an advantage in the number of victories, 12 against 11 triumphs for the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

