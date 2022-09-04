Globo narrator is the target of sexist comment and vents on the internet: ‘Tiring’ | Sport



Renata Silveira will narrate World Cup games – Disclosure

Published 09/04/2022 10:53

Renata Silveira, narrator of Grupo Globo, published an outburst in the early hours of Sunday (4). The communicator was the target of a sexist comment from an internet user and made a point of repudiating the episode on her official Twitter account.

“I think there’s someone dreaming about me. Poor thing! It’s the most surreal and disgusting thing I’ve ever read around here. And there’s more to it than that… Too bad Twitter doesn’t help me with complaints. Meanwhile, people write what they want”, wrote Renata.

In one of the publications, the man who attacked Renata Silveira indicated that Globo chose the narrator because of her beauty. Responding to a comment made by a follower, Renata regretted that these practices continue to be frequent and said she was tired of this situation. “We can’t do anything. These types of people come all the time to talk about what we should wear, do… tiring!”, he said.

Renata Silveira has been standing out in the narration of Brazilian Championship matches and was listed by the broadcaster for the transmissions of the Qatar World Cup, in November.