Globo narrator vents after suffering sexist comment: ‘Most surreal and disgusting thing I’ve ever read’

Renata Silveira published an outburst this Sunday morning. The Globo narrator received a sexist comment from an internet user and made a point of repudiating the episode on social networks.

– I think someone is dreaming about me. Underdog! It’s the most surreal and disgusting thing I’ve ever read around here. And there’s more to it than that…
Too bad Twitter doesn’t help me with complaints. Meanwhile, people write what they want – published Renata.

In response to a follower’s comment, Renata regretted that these practices continue to be frequent and said she was tired of this situation.

– We can’t do anything. These types of people come all the time to talk about what we should wear, do… tiring!.

Despite the episode, Renata Silveira received support from several followers on social networks. The narrator participates in several broadcasts of Brazilian football games and likes to interact with internet users on the web.

