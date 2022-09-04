Google Confirms Cell Phones of the Future Will Have Satellite Internet | Telephony

The cell phones of the future will work with satellite internet so that they are never without this week, Google announced that devices with Android 14 system will be compatible with the novelty. The announcement was made by the company’s president of platforms and ecosystems, Hiroshi Lockheimer, last Thursday (1st). The beta of the system will reach the Google Pixel line devices between February and March 2023. As highlighted by the website PhoneArenathe technology should only be available on third-party devices with hardware that meets the requirements to connect to these satellites.

The new technology should only allow sending texts via SMS or messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram at first. This should happen, in principle, because the limit of data that can be transmitted in this way is very low in areas with no reception for cell phones, however, sending photos and videos should be possible in the very near future.

2 of 2 Google Pixel 6 Pro will be the first phone with Android 14 — Photo: Disclosure / Google Google Pixel 6 Pro will be the first phone with Android 14 — Photo: Disclosure / Google

According to the specialized website PhoneArenawhen the Google exec talks about how it is “Curious to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites”, he could be referring to the partnership between the American telephone operator T-Mobile and the space company SpaceX to use Starlink satellites and take the internet to the most remote corners of the North American country.

T-Mobile subscribers should have free access to the service until the end of 2023, but there is no way to predict when this technology will be available in Brazil.

While Google is already working on Android 14, the release of Android 13 just took place in August 2022 with its global rollout to all supported devices. The main visual novelty of the system is the possibility of standardizing colors on the main screen.

Android 13 also brings increments in the field of privacy and security. As is already done on iOS, Android users can now select which photo and video folders can be accessed by each of the installed apps, for example. You can also specify which software can and cannot send notifications.