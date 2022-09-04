Gusttavo Lima will host a private party for 400 people in his mansion

After performing a sold-out show at Buteco in Goiânia last Saturday (3/9), Gusttavo Lima will have a mega party this Sunday (4/9) to celebrate his 33rd birthday with friends and special guests.
With 400 guests, the celebration will take place at the country singer’s farm, called Balada, in Goiânia and the “dress code” is the fine sport. Despite the large number of guests, all of them underwent pre-approval by the Ambassador and Andressa Suita so that only acquaintances could enter the venue with an invitation in the form of a QR Code.
Gusttavo Lima, despite his fortune and relevance in the music market, does not show off what he has with big parties and events. Since his marriage to Andressa (in 2015), the singer has never held a party like this again.
This externalizes how happy and accomplished the Ambassador is with all of his latest releases ranging from singles and DVDs to drinks and perfumes. Long live the 33 years of Gusttavo Lima!
