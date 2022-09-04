Heads up! This is the maximum deadline to withdraw R$ 1,000 from the FGTS in 2022

O extraordinary loot from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) generated good money for many Brazilians. The amount available was up to R$ 1 thousand from the account. The payment was divided into batches according to the birthday month. So, find out now how long the money from the FGTS is available for withdrawal.

The money was released to all workers with FGTS account and available balance. The amount was automatically deposited into the Caixa Tem account. Anyone who has a balance and has not received it until today should ask for the release of the money.

FGTS available for withdrawal

The FGTS money is available for withdrawal until December 15th. After that date, if the amount is not moved by the worker, it goes back to the FGTS account, with the appropriate correction.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, more than 42 million Brazilian workers are eligible for the withdrawal. The total amount is R$ 30 billion.

For many people, the money came at a good time. Those who knew how to use the resource well took the opportunity to pay the bills or even negotiate debts. With so many Brazilians unemployed, a smaller portion of the population used the money as savings or investment.

Anyone who has not yet received any amount and has a balance available should check the reasons for non-release. According to Caixa, many failures happen due to inconsistent data.

The worker can consult the values ​​directly on the FGTS website or application. Through these channels it is possible to check the amount released. The amounts are blocked if the amount is to guarantee the payment of some credit operations, such as the birthday withdrawal.

With the money available to withdraw the FGTS, the worker can use it as he wishes. It can be to pay slips, bills or even purchases made in supermarkets, pharmacies and other establishments.

The worker is not obliged to withdraw. So, those who prefer, can indicate that they do not want to use the money – it can be through the FGTS website or app.