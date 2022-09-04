How important is working capital to your company?

Find out how important working capital is for a company and learn about the different types of this very important resource.

Working capital is necessary to bear the cost of a company’s operations and ensure business continuity. Thus, this value is the result of the company’s short-term assets and rights, which can be transformed into cash, inventory and short-term investments.

In this way, this resource is used to pay expenses in order to keep the company running. It is worth noting that some factors such as delinquency, waste of resources and increased expenses can have a negative impact on working capital.

Why is working capital important?

First, working capital is a financial contribution that guarantees the payment of a company’s expenses in due time. Thus, it can be understood that the payment of bills, salaries and suppliers depends on this value, that is, this resource is responsible for the financial health of the business.

In addition, this amount allows negotiation with suppliers to assess the best conditions for the business, such as the composition of stock, inputs and raw materials.

But, despite this, the mismanagement of this resource can cause unwanted situations such as loans and other forms of financing to pay off debts.

Types of working capital

Check out the three types of working capital below.

Working capital requirement (NCG)

This is the calculation that will define the minimum amount that the company must have kept in cash to maintain its operation.

Own working capital

This type of amount is the value that the company owns and that are the result of its activities, that is, not counting loans and financing.

net working capital

Corresponds to the amount necessary to ensure the continuity of the operations of a business and includes administrative expenses such as salaries, taxes and loans.

How to do the calculation?

The calculation is simple, but before carrying it out, it is necessary to remember the three different types already mentioned above. Thus, the simplest calculation consists of:

Add up the revenue forecasts, the “Current Assets”, that is, accounts receivable, short-term investments, among others;

Add the short-term expenses, the “Current Liabilities”, that is, suppliers, salaries and consumption bills;

Decrease the second value from the first.

Therefore, the formula for calculating working capital is: CGL= AC – PC

