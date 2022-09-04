How the “iPhone 14 Pro” Always On Screen will work

One of the differences of “iPhones 14 Pro” will be, as we have said a few times, the Always On Screen.

The feature will allow users to view important information on the device’s locked screen without having to turn it on — basically what we have today on the Apple Watch, but in a way adapted to the big screen of phones. Because a reliable source of MacRumors showed today how this resource will behave.

According to the website, as imagined by many, the iOS 16 locked screen will directly interact with the “iPhones 14 Pro/14 Pro Max” Always On Screen, whether with notifications, depth effect and even wallpaper colors. .

The status bar of Pro models will also have changes due to the increase in space coming from the output of the notch and the arrival of a new double cutout (one in the shape of a pill and the other round) that will be unified by software. Thus, the cellular signal indicator will be moved to the left; on the right, we will have the return of the battery icon with the possibility of showing the percentage next to it.

Battery indicator on “iPhone 14 Pro”; iOS 16 battery indicator on iPhone 13 Pro

It is unknown, however, whether the classic battery indicator will be present in the status bar when the device is unlocked and in use, given the need to display the time on the left side, reducing the overall amount of available space. We’ll see how Apple solves this.

Speaking of the wallpapers themselves, those that have some kind of effect and depth will lose this feature and the background will be completely darkened when the Always On Screen is in operation; meanwhile, the foreground will be grayed out.

The widgets will be visible on the Always On Display, but Apple has decided to show this information apparently in a “random” way (sometimes showing, sometimes not) so that the OLED display doesn’t suffer from possible burn-ins.

In the most, the MR explained that Lock Screen and Always On Screen will be configured uniquely. This means that you will necessarily have to use the same wallpaper, color options, fonts and widgets.

Finally, the source told the site that the notifications will subtly remain visible for ten seconds on the Always On Screen and that once the screen is woken up they will animate at the bottom (new option for notifications in iOS 16) and proceed to setup. user-defined method of how notifications are presented on the locked screen itself. Apple will also allow users to enable a notification counter at the bottom of the Always On Screen.

What do you think of these possible news?

