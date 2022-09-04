How to evaluate a company by “Reclame Aqui”? The site is not only for complaints, see

São José dos Campos-SP, September 3, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Reclame Aqui is one of the best known sites on the internet because of the space that customers have to complain about a service. In fact, it is already an important reference thermometer when we are looking for data about a particular company.

However, the Reclame Aqui website is not just for complaints. Even few know, but it is also possible to make a positive evaluation of companies.

Currently, it is a portal that has a free service for complaints, but also has packages of paid services. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about the functionality of Reclame Aqui.

How to make a positive review on Reclame Aqui?

Although the main focus of the Complain Here website is criticism and problems, it is also possible to praise and give positive notes. Of course, not all notes are true, as there is nothing to stop a customer from eventually lying or evading the answers.

However, for both positive and negative grades, there is room for reply and rejoinder. And Reclame Aqui itself serves to mediate these responses. Often, it is even possible to solve a problem there.

In the same way that we can give a negative review, we can also enter the site to give a positive review. This also becomes a reference for the consumer.

When to use Claim Here?

Finally, the best reason to use Reclame Aqui is when you have a particular problem with the product you purchased and could not resolve it directly with the company. In this case, it is worth registering the complaint on the website, but without offensive words.

Otherwise, Reclame Aqui itself will moderate and cut these parts of the conversation. So, the ideal is always to specify the reason that led to making such a complaint on the site. Then, wait for the company to respond, which usually responds.

Then, if the answer is not satisfactory, you can leave a reply, where you go back to specifying that the problem was not resolved. However, if the problem is resolved, you can comment praising the situation. After all, not all companies act in bad faith.

Therefore, Reclame Aqui becomes an important help mechanism for customers to solve their problems. And they force companies to act quickly to improve their reputation.

How long does the company have to respond to Reclame Aqui?

Another important issue is the time the company has to respond to a customer complaint. For example, if that company responded less than 50% of complaints, the customer can rate the lack of response after 30 days.

However, in the case of companies with more than 50% of complaints answered, it is possible to evaluate in three days. And Reclame Aqui becomes an intermediary in the situation.