How to Restore Old Photos Over the Internet Using Artificial Intelligence | Publishers

Restoring old photos is a possible procedure through the Baseten website, which uses artificial intelligence to make the restorations in high definition. At the end, the service still compares the result with the original image, showing a “before and after” . Totally free, the platform is very simple to use, despite being in English. The website’s algorithm is powered by the GFP-GAN system to analyze pixels and make specific digital adjustments, changing color tones, contrast and resolution. Thus, it is possible to remove the noise and grains typical of analog captures once and for all.

The feature is ideal for restoring time-degraded family photos, especially those in black and white. Even though it is more focused on facial photo restorations, the site also supports and enhances landscape photos. In the following tutorial, see how to restore old photos online for free using Baseten.

How to restore old photos using Baseten

Step 1. Go to Baseten restore site (https://app.baseten.co/apps/QPp4nPE/operator_views/RqgOnqV) and click “Choose File” button;

Step 2. On the computer, find the old photo you want to restore and confirm with “Open”;

Step 3. Wait for the file to upload and press the “Restore Photo” button;

Step 4. The site will return with the result of the original image and the image adjusted to the side;

Step 5. To save the file in high quality, press “Download the Restored Image”;

Step 6. Also note that the feature can also be used for landscape photos.

Ready. Now you know how to restore old photos online for free.

