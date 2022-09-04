“I could give an example…”; Juliette announces that she is going to be a mother and Luísa Mell rips the verb about the singer’s attitude

Animal activist, influencer Luisa Mell (43), took to her social media after ex-BBB Juliette announced that she is going to be a mother in a publication this Saturday (03). The singer posted a video “trolling” her mother, Dona Fátima, when saying that she would be pregnant with twins, but that in fact, she would be a mother of pets.

The activist did not like anything when she saw the video of Juliette with purebred dogs and ‘went down to the wood’ criticizing the attitude of the famous. Luisa left a comment poking the singer, saying that she could encourage many people if she adopted. The activist recently became involved in a controversy with Zé Neto of the duo Zé Neto and Cristiano.

“Juliette, always so conscientious, could set an example in the animal cause too”, she began. Because if that’s the case, I’m also giving her 3 beautiful cans…”wrote indignantly at the situation.

In her Instagram stories, Luisa continued to criticize the BBB 21 champion: “30 million stray dogs… but people want a trendy breed. No matter how many times I show the cruelty that happens in kennels, no matter how many animals suffer waiting for a chance in shelters… it doesn’t matter. All that matters is the desire of the human being. Their desires, their whims for an aesthetic that, above all, is cruel to animals”finished.