Sabrina Sato is the mother of the little one zoe, of three years. Together, the two get ready on social media and the presenter’s firstborn exudes cuteness next to her mother. The child is the result of the relationship between Sato and the actor and influencer Duda Nagle. In an interview with Revista Quem, the former Record confessed whether or not she intends to have more children.

“I want a lot, I want to have several. God who commands. We are doing our part, but it is He who decides the right time“, said in the conversation. “Yesterday I started work at 6 am, I stayed until noon recording a commercial. Then I went for lunch and another event in the evening. Today I was up at 6:20 to take the zoe in school“, said.

At the moment, Sabrina join the teamtight skirt‘ on GNT and revealed a moment of panic he had with his daughter during a roller coaster ride. Sato said that he got into the ride with the little one and in a certain second, the car just stopped at a certain time. zoe was in tears.

“We went out with the stroller and she was already scared, crying. And there was a moment when we were very high and the cart stopped. Not because it broke, but it stopped because it stopped. From up there, she was crying a lot, a lot!” she said. “A situation where I asked myself, ‘What am I doing here?’” she stated.