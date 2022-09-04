“I was outraged…”; Antônio Petrin, the Tenório of the first version of ‘Pantanal’ gets annoyed when he receives a proposal to be an extra without a fee

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 8 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on “I was outraged…”; Antônio Petrin, the Tenório of the first version of ‘Pantanal’ gets annoyed when he receives a proposal to be an extra without a fee 0 Views

Entertainment

The actor who played Tenório in the first version, which was reproduced on TV Manchete, did not like the proposal he received and even warned the cast at the time

Ysac Freitas

Per Ysac Freitas

Tenório from the first version of 'Pantanal' gets annoyed when he receives a proposal to be an extra
Tenório from the first version of ‘Pantanal’ gets annoyed when he receives a proposal to be an extra
Ysac Freitas

Actor Antonio Petrin, who played Tenório in the first version of Pantanal on Tv Manchete, stressed on his social networks after being called to join the soap opera, now in a new version by TV Globo. According to the artist, he was called to participate in the last scenes of the plot as an extra. And according to him, the station would not have offered a fee, which did not please the artist.

“I was told by the casting producer of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’, in which I participated in the previous version, to participate in a scene at the end of the soap opera, as an extra at a wedding or whatever. Now amazing: No payment of cache. Of course I refused. I was outraged by such a proposal.”said the artist, quite infuriated with the proposal he received.

Antônio Petrin kept stoning the proposal he received, and that he would only accept if there was remuneration for participation, which in this case, it is important to value the profession. He also left a message for the cast of the soap opera that was reproduced in 1990, asking them to reject the proposal as well.

“I am an actor and as such, I should receive a fee for this work. In fact, they want to spruce up the figuration with actors, who, like me, were featured in the previous version. This invitation is a disrespect to my career of more than 50 years. I hope that other colleagues of the same version refuse this ill-fated invitation”said.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“I could give an example…”; Juliette announces that she is going to be a mother and Luísa Mell rips the verb about the singer’s attitude

Entertainment The animal activist did not like the singer’s announcement on social media Per Ysac …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved