TASS – Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) emerged unscathed from the Ukrainian bombing during their visit to the Zaporijia nuclear power plant, Alexander Volga, head of the civil-military administration of the city of Energodar, told TASS.

“No nobody [da missão da AIEA] was injured on the way. But the massive Ukrainian bombing continued practically until the arrival of the IAEA mission. There was even a delay of three hours. Of course, I understand very well that the Ukrainian government tried to change its mind, saying that Russian troops were allegedly involved in some sort of incomprehensible fight, between the nuclear power plant [unidades militares] and some regular troops that are here. The IAEA mission and specifically Mr. [diretor-geral da AIEA, Rafael] Grossi had the good sense not to believe these stories and to come and assess for himself the current situation at the Zaporijia nuclear power plant,” he said.

Volga noted that the IAEA chief could not help but see why the city’s residents, who decided to collect signatures on a petition to Kiev and the international community for Ukraine to stop bombing the plant, approached him. According to the regional chief, Grossi saw that this was done “to avoid the universal catastrophe that can occur as a result of constant bombing”.

Recently, Ukrainian troops regularly bombed the Zaporijia and Energodar nuclear power plant with heavy weapons. Ukraine also tried to land troops near the plant on the side of the reservoir.

On Thursday (1), an IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi visited the plant and the city. After the visit, he said that the integrity of the Zaporijia nuclear power plant facilities was a cause for concern, along with the increase in battles in its vicinity. Grossi also spoke to residents of Energodar, who handed him a petition to stop Ukrainian provocations against the plant. Agency representatives stayed temporarily there.

