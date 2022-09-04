Image of an elderly woman who used sunscreen only on her face goes viral; understand

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Image of an elderly woman who used sunscreen only on her face goes viral; understand 0 Views

Sunscreen is a great ally in prevention of skin diseases, as well as in aesthetics, combating premature aging, dryness, excessive oiliness and stains. This week, a photo of a 92 years old woman who, for 40 years, used the product only on her face.

As stated in her clinical examination, the patient has skin tones “markedly different from sun damage.” Author of the research, Christian Posch is a researcher at the Department of Dermatology at the Technical University of Munich, Germany. On Twitter, he said he was happy with the repercussion of the image.

Subscribe to THE POVO+

Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more.

Sign it

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Racionais honor Marielle and other blacks murdered in historic concert at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

The group honored murdered black people by playing the song “Negro Drama” (look above). Images …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved