Image of an elderly woman who used sunscreen only on her face goes viral; understand

Sunscreen is a great ally in prevention of skin diseases, as well as in aesthetics, combating premature aging, dryness, excessive oiliness and stains. This week, a photo of a 92 years old woman who, for 40 years, used the product only on her face.

As stated in her clinical examination, the patient has skin tones “markedly different from sun damage.” Author of the research, Christian Posch is a researcher at the Department of Dermatology at the Technical University of Munich, Germany. On Twitter, he said he was happy with the repercussion of the image.

Happy to see this pic circulating (>186k )! Amazing!! UV-damage doesn’t get more graphic.

Don’t forget to read the entire article! UV light is one thing, aging another! #age #sun #uv #ageing #prevent https://t.co/jkQbC2hCjS — Christian Posch MD Ph.D. (@PoschChristian) September 3, 2022

Other factors

After the repercussion, some researchers began to warn about habits that can lead to premature aging. Dermatologist at the Federal University of São Paulo, Aline Magalhães pointed out the smoking as a factor that negatively influences the quality of the skin.

And is smoking bad for the skin? Below are images of monozygotic twins who had similar sun exposure in their lives (thus ruling out sun exposure) but who differed in one point: smoking history. Can you see the difference? pic.twitter.com/OYfpoWDacK — Aline Magalhaes (@alinefortuna2) September 3, 2022

What is the sunscreen for?



They avoid burns that can lead to the emergence of some types of melanoma, according to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology. In addition, they can prevent skin damage caused by UVB radiation, from sunburn to chronic damage – such as blemishes, photoaging and skin cancer. It is even effective for diseases worsened by UV rays, such as lupus erythematosus.

how to use sunscreen

It is recommended that they be applied between 15 and 30 minutes before sun exposure, with reapplication every two or three hours. As for the amount, the indication of the Brazilian Consensus on Photoprotection is that the face, head and neck should receive a teaspoon of sunscreen each, while the torso and back, two teaspoons each.

