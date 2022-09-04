In 24 hours, Monkeypox cases jump to 42 in MS – Cities

Laboratory test for cases of Monkeypox (Photo: Reproduction)

The SES (Health Department of Mato Grosso do Sul) reported this Saturday (3), that the state has 42 cases of “Monkeypox”, a disease known as monkeypox. Until the last bulletin there were 33 cases confirmed by the secretary.

In the last 24 hours, 9 new cases were confirmed in Campo Grande. All in males aged between 28 and 46 years. Capital leads the ranking with 30 confirmed cases in total. The others were recorded in Dourados, Aquidauana, Itaquiraí, Aparecida do Taboado, Costa Rica, Ponta Porã and Três Lagoas.

According to the disease bulletin, in addition to the confirmed cases, there are 4 likely infected, that is, they may have monkeypox, but have not yet been confirmed. Another 60 cases have been ruled out and 59 are still under suspicion.

In 91.3% of the recorded cases there were rashes, wounds on the skin. The most common cases are in people aged 20 to 39 years (60.8%). Most of the “probable form of contagion” was through sexual intercourse.

Updated case chart for the disease in MS (Image: Reproduction)

monkey pox – The disease is transmitted from animals to humans and also from person to person. Similar to common smallpox, symptoms are milder and lethality is lower.

The name of the disease occurs because the first case of infection reported was in monkeys in a laboratory in Denmark, in 1958. Primates, however, were as victims as humans, since the virus came from rodents present in the region of Africa. Central. The first record in humans took place in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.