In a game with debuts, Brusque beats Vasco in the crowded Augusto Bauer

Brusque beat Vasco 1-0 this Saturday, 3, at the packed Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 28th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. With a goal by Gabriel Taliari, on the rebound of a penalty charged by himself, coach Gilson Kleina was able to celebrate a victory in his debut. The result ends a series of three consecutive defeats for Marreco, while Gigante da Colina reaches its seventh consecutive defeat as a visitor.

The match also marked the debut of goalkeeper Belliato. Since April at the club, he received his first chance. Left-back Ângelo, who arrived at the beginning of Serie B on loan from Coritiba, also debuted, replacing Alex Ruan.

Striker Fábio Gomes, from Vasco, returned to Augusto Bauer after five years. He was a Carlos Renaux player in the 2018 Series C of Catarinense, still with the name Fabinho, on loan from Oeste-SP.

First time

Brusque was superior in the first half. He managed to explore spaces on the counterattack, arrived with more danger and made goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues work. Belliato, on the other hand, was little demanded. Belliato’s only outstanding move was in the 39th minute. Marlon Gomes dribbled Wallace on the baseline, advanced and crossed hard, low. The goalkeeper was very good when he dropped to the side and held the ball, without a rebound.

goal in the force

At 20 minutes, Brusque asked for a penalty. Alex Ruan made the pass to Fernandinho, inside the area. Shirt 11 kicked and the ball hit Quintero’s arm. The game followed until a throw-in in the attack of Vasco. But Wilton Pereira Sampaio was called by VAR to the cabin. He reviewed the bid and signaled the penalty, to the total madness of the quadricolor crowd.

Gabriel Taliari went for the kick. The player had converted a penalty on his debut for the club, still in June 2021. Against Cruzeiro, on July 30, he starred in the penalty annulled with a slip, interpreted by VAR as two touches.

In front of Thiago Rodrigues, He hit the middle of the goal, low. Vasco’s goalkeeper defended with his feet, but on the rebound, tired of the bad luck, he threw himself into the ball to send it in and run for the hug. It was the midfielder’s first goal, wearing the Brusquense shirt, at the Augusto Bauer stadium.

Other opportunities

The dynamics of the game have barely changed. Brusque followed with a good performance, and Vasco was canceled by the host defense. At 30, in a fast counterattack, Alex Ruan served Álvaro, who advanced to the edge of the area. He filled his foot, and Thiago Rodrigues made a great save for a corner.

At 44, in a free kick on the side in the area, Alex Ruan took a free kick with poison and Thiago Rodrigues was very good to palm. Five minutes later, in the last move of the first half, Balotelli took a long time to define the counterattack and Vasco’s defense recovered. Served Taliari, who sent it to Alex Sandro, first. Shirt 9 kicked hard, and the ball passed close to the crossbar.

starting with everything

In the first moves of the second half, Marlon Gomes called Éverton Alemão to dance and kicked, but was blocked by Rodolfo Potiguar. Soon after, in a counterattack, Álvaro put Fernandinho in front of the goal. The striker was left alone with Thiago Rodrigues and tried to cover him up, but the ball went over the goal.

At three minutes, Gabriel Taliari launched Álvaro on the right. Then, shirt 7 made the pass to the middle of the area, Alex Ruan completed with the shot, but the ball was blocked and left in a corner.

Vasco responded to six. Alex Teixeira raised in the area, in a free kick, and Fábio Gomes completed with a header. The ball went over, very close to the crossbar.

goal disallowed

At nine, Vasco thought he had tied the game. After a cross by Matheus Ribeiro, Alex Teixeira took advantage of a rare misstep by Ianson and Éverton Alemão. The ball was left with the vascaíno, who kicked hard into the nets. Vasco’s fans exploded, including the use of flags in celebration.

However, in the VAR review, which took about four minutes, Alex Teixeira’s hand was signaled, dominating for the finish. Relief for quadricolors, a huge bath of cold water for Cruzmaltinos.

Vasco presses

The game became more open, with Vasco arriving with some danger after the goal, but without any clear shots. At 21, Ianson made a providential cut at the entrance of the small area, intercepting the low cross. Brusque had spaces for counterattacks, but they were short on decisions. At 33, Alex Sandro arrived well in the area, but isolated in the submission.

Desperate for the result, Vasco launched the attack, but Brusque defended well. At 40 minutes, in a cross on the left, Fábio Gomes headed and Belliato held it in the middle, with ease. At 42, Figueiredo took a foul with poison and the goalkeeper flew well to check and send it to a corner.

In the following minute, when Palacios lifted the area, there was a deflection and Alex Teixeira, in an irregular position, headed into the back of the net, but the goal was canceled out.

Vasco followed on top of Brusque, who managed to escape in counterattacks. In one of them, in stoppage time, Rodolfo Potiguar started on the left, passed to Wallace, and the captain served Ângelo. He filled his foot, but the ball hit the outside of the net. In the following moments, the quadricolor held the game and secured three very important points.

next game

Brusque faces Náutico at 9:30 pm this Friday, 9, at Aflitos, in Recife. At 4:30 pm on Sunday, 11th, Vasco visits Grêmio at the Arena.

Brusque 1×0 Vasco

Brazilian Championship – Serie B

28th round

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Augusto Bauer Stadium

Total audience: 4987

Income: BRL 492,815

brusque: Belliate; Éverton Alemão, Ianson, Wallace, Alex Ruan (Angelo 27′-2ºt); Gabriel Taliari (Luiz Antônio 16′-2ºt), Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli, Álvaro (Trindade 27′-2ºt); Alex Sandro and Fernandinho (Jailson 21′-2ºt).

Coach: Gilson Kleina

Vasco: Thiago Rodrigues; Matheus Ribeiro (Danilo Boza 21′-2ºt), Quintero (Bruno Tubarão 36′-2ºt), Anderson Conceição, Edimar (Paulo Victor (21′-2ºt); Yuri Lara (Palacios 31′-2ºt), Andrey Santos; Marlon Gomes (Figueiredo 31′-2ºt), Alex Teixeira, Eguinaldo; Fábio Gomes.

Coach: Emilio Faro

Refereeing trio (FIFA): Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO), assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR).

Video referee: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Goal: Gabriel Taliari (26′-1st)

Yellow cards: Bruno Aguiar; Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Emílio Faro.