In a Rock in Rio mood, Felipe Prior talks about flirting during the event: “I am a truck”

The first weekend of Rock in Rio started this last Friday (03) and the event was attended by numerous celebrities, among them, the former participant of “Big Brother Brazil”, Felipe Prior. The famous was present and enjoyed the show of “Metal Day” alongside his great friend, Babu Santana.

In an interview with “Who”, the influencer spoke about his friendship with the actor: “We are brother. Everything we lived there inside the house was real. Babu is a nice guy, I’m a big fan of him. I was already inside the program”, he revealed, informing that the friendship remains until today.

Amid rumors that it would be confirmed to go to the next edition of “The farm”, Prior did not highlight the possibility of entering another reality show in the future: “Paying well, what’s wrong with that? People care about what they’re going to say and it must be because I don’t care that I stand out”.

Finally, the boy revealed if he was inclined to flirt with someone during the musical event, having fun with the subject but revealing to be select: “I’m a truck: whatever’s in front, I’ll run over. But for me to kiss I have to like the person a lot”.