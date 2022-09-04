In an act in RS, Bolsonaro asks if women would prefer ‘Maria da Penha Law or a pistol’ in a situation of danger | Elections 2022 in Rio Grande do Sul

President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, questioned this Saturday (3) at a campaign event if women would prefer, in a situation of danger, “to pull the Maria da Penha Law from their purse or a pistol”.

At the time of the statement, Bolsonaro said he had already asked the question to women at another campaign event.

“Once in my campaign, I put some ladies on top of a place like this and I told them the following: ‘Let’s say you are alone at night on a road and suddenly your car punctures. turn around or change the tire, and then you realize that people are arriving who could cause you some problems. Would you rather take the Maria da Penha Law out of your purse or a pistol?'”, declared the candidate.

“Nobody here is against the Maria da Penha Law, including my government and Damares [ex-ministra da Mulher, Família e Direitos Humanos] was what most arrested ‘macho’ in Brazil”, he continued.

In recent months, Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro have been holding campaign events with women in an attempt to reverse the rejection of the campaign in the female electorate.

Andréia Sadi’s blog showed this Friday (2nd) that Lula’s campaign should intensify the offensive with evangelical women to try to win in the first round. The strategy includes criticism of Bolsonaro’s arms policy – ​​which, according to the PT’s analysis, alienates the female electorate.

See in the video below the results of the most recent Datafolha poll on the voting intentions of the female electorate – which, in 2022, will be a majority at the polls:

Datafolha: among women, Lula has 48% of the votes; Bolsonaro, 28%; Cyrus, 9%; and Tebet, 6%

Also during the event, Bolsonaro mocked PT candidate Lula’s proposal to turn shooting clubs into libraries, as a measure to reduce the use of firearms in the country.

“And now he wants the people to believe that if he gets to the presidency, he’ll give picanha. He says, for example, that he’s going to turn the shooting clubs into a library. There’s been a lot of violence in Brazil, violent deaths, after we arrived at the government, one of the measures we took, I know that many women who are here are against guns, it is your right, but legally the gun is a guarantee that, you and your family, do not suffer violence within home,” Bolsonaro said.

The president also attacked the MDB presidential candidate, Simone Tebet, by questioning her position in defense of women at the Covid CPI last year.