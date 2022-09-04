In preliminary decision, Barroso suspends national nursing floor – Notícias

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended, by means of an injunction, the national floor of nursing approved by the National Congress. The magistrate’s decision, taken this Sunday (4), is preliminary, that is, provisional.

According to the minister, it is necessary to assess how the employability framework in the area is with the new law. In addition, Barroso understood that the change can generate financial problems in the states, in addition to the risk of closing beds due to lack of personnel.

The minister answered a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which questioned the constitutionality of law 14.434/2022 and alleges that there is a risk of mass layoffs, as the private sector would not be able to afford the new salary.

The legislation provides for a salary floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses; 70% of this amount to nursing technicians; and 50% to nursing assistants and midwives. Barroso stressed the importance of professionals for the health service and for the country. However, he stated that the law was passed without providing for strategies to fund the new values.

“Basically, the argument that the Legislature approved the project and the Executive sanctioned it seems plausible. [em agosto] without taking care of the measures that would make its execution viable, such as, for example, increasing the SUS reimbursement table to the affiliated network. In this case, they would have wanted to have the benefit bonus without the burden of increasing their own expenses, outsourcing the account”, he declared.





Barroso gave 60 days for public entities such as the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the National Confederation of Health Workers, the Ministry of Health and the National Council of Health Secretaries to express their views on the subject. After that, the case can be taken to trial in the virtual plenary so that the other ministers decide whether or not to confirm the injunction that keeps the floor suspended.