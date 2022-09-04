In shorts, Simony clicks with a new wig and lets her legs appear: “I want to live”

In the fight against cancer, Simony clicks with a new wig and inspires followers; Look

The singer Simony returned to give a show of positivity, strength and beauty on the web this Saturday (3). In the fight against bowel cancer, the famous appeared radiant with a new wig and a special look.

On her Instagram, the beauty posed beautifully with a lace of short strands. Her hair goes down to her neck and has a stylish bangs, giving the singer an elegant look.

She also chose a very fresh hot pink shirt that, because it was long, ended up making the famous shorts disappear. Therefore, she showed off her fit legs to her followers.

“I don’t just want to exist, I want to live life, get out of automatic and feel every detail. She changes her hair every day, respecting the moment”, inspired her in the caption.

In the comments, fans applauded the disposition of the famous. “Warrior”wrote one. “Gorgeous”, said another.

BEAUTIFUL

The singer Simony is facing a tough battle against cancer.

This Friday (02), she appeared once again on social media to update fans on her health status and show her look. Due to hair loss from chemotherapy, she has been wearing different wigs.