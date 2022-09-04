In which neighborhoods of Fortaleza will you have 5G from Monday (5)? See on the interactive map – Business

Users of the operators Tim, Claro and Vivo will have access to the 5G Standalone internet signal, known as “pure” 5G, and Non standalone in 48 neighborhoods of Fortaleza as of Monday (5). To gain access, the smartphone must be among the compatible devices listed by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

In addition to the more central neighborhoods and areas considered to be more upscale, 5G will also reach the most remote regions on the first day of operation. At peripheryplaces like José Walter, Siqueira, Barroso and Bom Jardim will have the signal on Monday.

According to the director of Claro for the Northeast, André Peixoto, the idea is for the operator to advance weekly with the 5G signal to new neighborhoods in Fortaleza. This Monday, the operator starts in 19 neighborhoods.

Claro said that it is interested in cover the whole capital Ceará “as soon as possible, offering a good experience to users”. “We don’t necessarily start in the most upscale neighborhoods, but our choices vary in terms of the floor plan. We prioritized what was more feasible, faster. In weeks and months, we will move forward”, said Peixoto.

Tim also did not set a specific deadline for full coverage of the Capital with the 5G network, but highlighted that “soon the new technology will be expanded”. At this first moment, the operator will cover 26% of the capital of Ceará with 5G. “A densification or class criterion was not established (for choosing the neighborhoods)”, says Bruno Talento, Tim’s sales director in the Northeast.

Vivo was expected to cover 15% of Fortaleza’s neighborhoods, but after an extraordinary meeting of Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to deal with the activation of 5G in the 3.5 gigahertz band, it was established that, at first, Vivo would operate the signal in Meireles and Aldeota. cities”, says Karina Tenório, Vivo’s regional director in the Northeast.

5G Standalone, 5G Non-standalone and 5G DSS

The professor of the Postgraduate Program in Teleinformatics Engineering (PPGETI) at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), Victor Farias Monteiro, details that the 5G called “pure” is the SA or Standalone. “This one will use all the new 5G infrastructure (both the physical infrastructure of equipment and the frequency bands dedicated to 5G)”.

The second is 5G NSA or Non standalone. In this signal, the same 5G SA frequency bands are used, granted in the Anatel auction, but the infrastructure The physical core of the network is that of 4G.

“The third 5G, so to speak, is what we already have in Fortaleza today. It is 5G DSS (dynamic spectrum sharing), which does not have dedicated frequency bands for it, using the 4G frequency bands. The fact that it uses 4G frequencies makes the 5G DSS independent from the 5G auction, which enabled the faster arrival of this technology in Brazilian cities”, points out Monteiro.

What does it take to get access to 5G?

To access the signal, the consumer needs to have a smartphone compatible with the 5G signal. According to professor Moacyr Regis, however, the chip exchange allows the user a better experience. For example, he points out that the user with the 5G chip has the opportunity to have their information encrypted, which guarantees greater security.

Vivo reported that customers with a compatible 5G device “automatically connect to the 5G NSA network with a 4G chip in the coverage areas”. The chip change will only be necessary to have access to 5G SA technology and the chip is already available in the company’s more than 1,700 stores.

At Claro, any customer with a compatible device and in a coverage area can have access to 5G NSA without changing plans or SIM cards. To have access to 5G SA, however, it is necessary to change the chip and hire a specific plan. According to the operator, 70% of the devices it sells are compatible with 5G.

Tim customers with a compatible cell phone and within the coverage area will not need to change their SIM card to have access to 5G Non standalone. For those who want to use pure 5G, however, Tim will provide a postpaid plan, but there is no need to change the chip.

Impacts on health, education and safety

Victor Farias Monteiro explains that the main impacts of the new technology will be access to higher data transfer rates and lower latency in communications.

In addition, he points out the contribution of the new signal to the advancement in priority areas such as health, education and security. “For example, in the health area, the possibility of carrying out teleconsultations is envisaged, where a specialized doctor could stay in a center located in a large city and patients living in rural areas could be seen by this doctor without having to travel to other cities”.

In education, he believes that 5G should allow the internet to reach places where today there is no internet. In terms of security, video surveillance would benefit from 5G, allowing for real-time and high-resolution transmission. “When they detect an occurrence, these programs can automatically send security teams to the scene.”

Even agribusiness would benefit, according to him. “In the context of agribusiness, 5G will allow equipment that requires specialized operators to be driven remotely. For example, a harvester could be operated remotely by a professional located kilometers away.”

