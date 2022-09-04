Independence series director: ‘D. Pedro I was just a despotic’ – 09/04/2022

The royal family landed at CineSesc, a screening room on Rua Augusta, in São Paulo, on the morning of last Tuesday (30).

While the royal heart of D. Pedro 1º roamed the country in a reliquary wrapped in formaldehyde, with honors of head of state, actor Daniel de Oliveira, interpreter of the emperor in the miniseries “Independências”, spoke with journalists during the launch of the work directed by Luiz Fernando Carvalho. The first episode will air on TV Cultura on a symbolic date: September 7th.

During the conversation, it seemed inevitable to talk about the guts of his character, brought to the country in the midst of the celebrations for the bicentennial of Independence.

“I think it’s a media spectacle. Something in bad taste that disrespects D. Pedro’s own request to leave his heart there (in Portugal). Suddenly Bolsonaro brings that heart here, at the risk of deteriorating, and it’s us. who is paying for it. I think Brazil has other priorities”, says the actor, in a conversation with the report alongside British actress Louisa Sexton, who plays Princess Leopoldina in the miniseries.

She smiles when she learns that in Brazil in 2022 a self-proclaimed Brazilian prince had a plan to reunite his heart with his great-grandfather’s mortal remains during the organ’s stay in the country. She says she was impressed to live on TV a real and radical story that left out, in its official version, the role of women in the independence process. She just didn’t imagine, she admitted, that she was in a country also punctuated by fantastic realism.

Surrealism, says Daniel de Oliveira, is part of a bloody history updated even today in the streets and forests of Brazil. “We are still doing the same thing with the native peoples, invading and mining illegally. There is still slave labor in Brazil. We are full of problems from the past that have not yet been resolved. Brazil is watered with blood”, he sentenced.

For Carvalho, “it is a mistake to have brought D. Pedro’s heart”. “He represents absolutely nothing but a dictator, despotic, sexist guy. And we worship him as if he were a myth, a heroic entity. Someone needs to talk about this.”

The miniseries spoke: in the first episode, shown to journalists, the viewer is taken to a kind of letter of intent from a country founded on genocide.

That’s when the newly arrived prince D. João 6º (Antônio Fagundes) gets his hands dirty and allies himself, in a lavish dinner, with the slave masters and militiamen. After the eating scene, he reads aloud his famous royal letter in which he declares war on the “botocudos”, as the native peoples who inhabited the northeast region of Minas Gerais were known, and who were on the way to the “precious gold-bearing lands” abandoned today by the scare caused by the Indians”.

“That letter seems to have been written today,” says the filmmaker.

In fact: the dramaturgy takes place in the 19th century, but the spirits brought to the screen still roam around.

“In these last centuries, we have lived the reiteration of a hegemonic perspective of History. But what is this History that is excluding and has produced so much tragedy?”, asks the filmmaker, who for this project has resumed a partnership with playwright Luís Alberto de Abreu, with whom he has worked on “Hoje é dia de Maria”, “Capitu” and “A Pedra do Reino”, on TV Globo.

The idea of ​​the new miniseries, he says, is to tell “another story of the country’s independence” — treated like that, in the plural.

“We cannot accept a single gesture by Dom Pedro as if it were a fundamental and absolute gesture of Independence. There were several leaders, several heroes, several milestones. Figures such as Maria Felipa and Frei Caneca and many others are emerging from the depths where were placed in this erasure.”

To carry out this rescue, Carvalho chose to place at the center of the story characters who rescue a set of knowledge and languages ​​that cohabited in the country before the extermination. Part of the scenes is narrated in Kimbundu, a language of African origin translated by a subtitle in Portuguese that occupies the center of the screen, as if there was no chance for the spectator to escape that reckoning.

“It seems tragic to me that the country chose a single vision when it had, in this invaded territory, all these knowledges interplaying, indigenous, African, European knowledge. Then came this Eurocentric culture of extermination, of colonization, as it happens until today when Russia invades Ukraine, with the US in the Arab world”, says Carvalho.

“This idea of ​​dividing the world between the oppressed and the oppressors is an idea of ​​the European Enlightenment of the 16th century. This idea that there are inferior peoples, who can be enslaved, who don’t have any knowledge, who don’t need college and if they die there’s no problem. Eurocentrism created this dichotomy between head and body and put cultures linked to the body on the sidelines”, he adds.

In “Independências”, Carvalho wanted to bring to open TV a decolonial work from beginning to end.

For him, the emergence of a retrograde class, fan of monarchist symbols, is the result of disinformation. “We are the fruits of this colonialist history and we were educated to misinform ourselves. Our teachers and school principals were sitting at that dinner (by D. João). So were our relatives. That’s a microcosm.”

Carvalho says that, if we were a country at least well led by the vast majority of rulers, today we would speak at least three languages: Portuguese, Tupi and Kimbundu.

“Not much has changed”

A few seats away, the interpreter of Dom João, Antônio Fagundes, lamented that from that dinner onwards “not much has changed”. “The devastation, the massacres, the killings. It all started not in the 19th century, but in the 16th century, when the Portuguese arrived here.”

Next to her, actress Walderez de Barros, who plays Maria 1st of Portugal, said she hoped the series would remove Pedro Américo’s painting in which D. Pedro is portrayed as a hero from the wall. Fagundes retorts: “Or not. Let’s see how that picture is. Notice that the people are there next door, but just looking.”

Walderez says he is bothered by the criticism of this situation stemming from the fact that he ignores D. Pedro’s stomach ache, as if the Independence process had been born out of a joke and only made us laugh, 200 years later. “We are used to at most making a joke about the story, but this is all not comic, it’s tragic”, she says, before admitting: the journey of the emperor’s heart, in fact, sounded like a “ready joke”.

Asked if he was not afraid to touch a wasp nest when playing a gluttonous and violent monarch in a moment of vainglory brought about by the bicentennial, Fagundes downplayed it. “We don’t need to be afraid to show our ills. Our heroes weren’t the ones that were shown to us. We have to find out who the real heroes were. We camouflage these ills, create fictional heroes and then of course we don’t understand how We are not pointing the finger at anyone but ourselves, who for centuries have looked at history with a distorted gaze.”

Fagundes quotes Bertolt Brecht to say that the country that needs heroes is miserable. “Still, we are always looking for heroes. What we need is to get the ball down, understand who we are and how to deal with each other in a smooth, democratic and humane way.”

“Art is there as a tool for us to question these protagonisms and lack of protagonism that still exist in the world”, comments Portuguese actress Isabel Zuaa, who plays a pilgrim in the miniseries. “The difference between who eats and who makes the food in this world is still very big.”

Next to her, newcomer Alana Ayoká, who lives as an enslaved woman, dead and transformed into an entity, lamented that the responsibility for the legacy of Colonial Brazil is only now being discussed in the circles of the so-called hegemonic groups — the ones that produce content for TV. , for example. “Racism, slavery and the marks that the so-called minorities carry are white issues. It is an obligation to take more responsibility every day.”