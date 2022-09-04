Influencer discovers she’s a lover through emoji

Influencer Drielly Drudi published a video on TikTok telling an unusual case that happened not long ago: through an emoji, she discovered that she was the lover of the man she believed to be her boyfriend.

In the publication, she said that she met “so and so” – the fictitious name that Drielly called the man – a long time ago, but that she recently received a private message from him, asking her out.

She accepted and, on the second meeting, the man already said that he liked the influencer very much. The relationship lasted two months and it was shortly after a trip to Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, that things began to unravel.

Drielly says that a fake profile on Instagram sent a message to a friend of the influencer, asking if she knew “my boyfriend”. When asking who this boyfriend was, the profile showed that it was so-and-so.

When questioned, the man lied and said again that he was very fond of Drielly and his family. After the stress, even posting on Instagram of the two together happened.

A few days later, however, So-and-so disappeared for 48 hours. He simply stopped talking to the influencer who, curious, went to investigate the life of the “boyfriend” on social media.

In a comment made on one of So-and-so’s photos, a woman commented with a four-leaf clover emoji. Then, she remembered that sometimes, when they were together, he would get calls from a person who was recorded in his cell phone book as a nickname with the letter C and a clover emoji.

When clicking on this woman’s profile, Drielly saw that there was a heart and a four-leaf clover in the bio, indicating that she was dating someone. The influencer went to see the messages she had already received and saw that “C” had already tried to contact her.

With so much evidence, Drielly understood that So-and-so was dating and that she was the lover of the time.

In the video, she makes clear the disappointment she felt and says that So-and-so is the “most fake of all” with whom she has ever had a relationship.

To the followers, he told that he will not tell his girlfriend, but apologized for what happened. What a climate!