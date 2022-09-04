Invest BRL 500 Per Month For This Goal

Choosing an investment objective is an important step, even before deciding where to invest. Among the possible goals is the purchase of a brand new car, which, with the advance in prices, has become almost a luxury item in recent years.

O UOL consulted financial experts to help consumers take the vehicle out of dealerships with an investment of R$ 500 per month in scenarios that are not very different. The first case is the purchase of the HB20 Sense 1.0 Flex, from Hyundai, in the gasoline version.

The second is Toyota’s Yaris XLS 1.5 Flex, in the flex version. Both are model year 2023.

The cars cost BRL 74,029 and BRL 104,433, respectively, according to the Fipe table for August. See below for tips to achieve the goal.

In how long is it possible to buy a zero vehicle? As the proposal is to obtain a certain value for the purchase of a good, the recommendation is for fixed income investments, since these assets are considered conservative and fluctuate less. In this sense, there are two options for the purchase of each vehicle.

Selic Treasure: Diego Carneiro, professor and collaborator at Fipecafi Projetos, uses the Selic Treasury bond, which follows the basic interest rate, as a base. He considers the current level of 13.75% of the Selic and the Income Tax of 15% on earnings (payable only on redemption). See the time required:

HB20 Sense 1.0 Flex: 92 months with investments of BRL 500 per month

Yaris XLS 1.5 Flex: 115 months with investments of BRL 500 per month

The current Selic rate, however, is not expected to last forever. Experts believe that it may start to drop as early as next year. This simulation was performed assuming that the rate remains stable. Carneiro considers that it is possible to earn even more in variable income, but the risks also accompany the possibility of a proportional return.

Treasure prefixed with entry: Making a down payment on investments is also a way to reduce the time to gather this money. Fixed-rate Treasury Direct with maturity in 2029 was considered. On the day of calculation, this rate was 11.97%.

The person can invest R$ 12 thousand initials plus 76 applications of R$ 500 per month until January 2029 to obtain a net amount of R$ 75,163.83 (already considering R$ 4,615.93 of IR and R$ 529.01 of B3 fee) and have your HB20 Sense.

Initial investment: BRL 12,000

Monthly contributions: 76 applications of BRL 500

IR: BRL 4,615.93

B3 fee: BRL 529.01

Profitability: 11.97% per year

The investor can apply R$ 28,000 as a down payment and make another 76 contributions monthly payments of BRL 500 until January 2029 to reach a net amount of BRL 105,272.29 (which already considers BRL 7,177.37 of Income Tax and BRL 815.45 of B3) and put the Yaris in the garage at home.

Initial investment: BRL 28 thousand

Monthly contributions: 76 applications of BRL 500

IR: BRL 7,177.37

rate of B3 : BRL 815.45

: BRL 815.45 Profitability: 11.97% per year

AND inflation? Due to the advance of inflation, consumers should be aware that both vehicles will be more expensive when the bonds mature. That is, the amount needed up front will be much higher. To help with this account, the report considered an average inflation of 7% over time.

In order to be able to correct the money for inflation, it is necessary to increase investments every month. That is, if in one year the inflation is 7%, the R$ 500 must become R$ 535 in the following year. In the following year, the monthly investment must be R$ 572.45 (plus 7%) and so on.

What fees are involved? For operations of up to 180 days, the collection of IR by the Federal Revenue Service at the Direct Treasury follows the investment permanence time, such as:

Operations up to 180 days: 22.5% on yield

Operations between 181 and 360 days: 20% on yield

Operations between 361 and 720 days: 17.5% on yield

Operations for 721 days or more: 15% on yield

But the investor still needs to pay the custody fee required by the National Treasury. Today, this is 0.2% per year or half-yearly on the total invested, referring to services such as information and balance transactions. Investments up to R$10,000 are exempt. There is also a brokerage fee charged by brokerage firms, which ranges from 0% to 0.5%.

What are the risks? In general, experts consider that the risks of National Treasury bonds are very low. For those who choose to sell before the expiration date, it is possible to have losses due to the variation of market prices, for example.

What to consider before investing? It is necessary to remember that just as money is devalued by inflation over time, cars also have their prices updated. Therefore, the value of the car at the time of withdrawal should be more expensive, which may require more resources from investors.

The multimarket strategist at Tropico Investimentos, Fernando Maluf, says that it is necessary to put at the tip of the pencil the estimated time to recover the money, what will be the destination and if it is possible to take any risk to achieve a superior return.

On the other hand, the financial planner by Planor (Brazilian Association of Financial Planning) Gisele Colombo, says that if saving for years and years seems impossible, the person can redo the math to try to establish a scenario closer to their reality and shorten the realization of the dream.