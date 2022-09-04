Is it true that beets thicken the blood? See what experts say about

Chorozinho – CE, today, September 2, 2022, by Iara Costa – have you heard that beets thicken the blood? But, is this true? After all, this purple vegetable is rich in vitamins.

Continues after advertising





Therefore, experts in the field of nutrition super indicate its consumption. So, if you want to discover the effects of beets on the blood, don’t leave this page without first reading this article in full, okay?

What happens if you eat beets every day?

Beetroot is a vegetable that offers many benefits to our body. Since, it is full of nutrients and vitamins. However, its excessive consumption can be harmful to health.

Continues after advertising





Since, beetroot when consumed in excess can darken both urine and faeces. In addition, this vegetable has digestive properties, which in excess can result in an excessive laxative.

It is worth mentioning that, for those who are looking to lose weight, consuming beets in large quantities in the day will make you gain some calories. Since, this is a source of carbohydrates. People with diabetes, should also be cautious in consumption.

How much to consume per day?

According to Andy Jones (Professor of Applied Physiology at the University of Exeter, UK), in an article written by Michael Mosley, on 05/1/2022, on the blog Live wellUOL – To enjoy only the positive effects of the vegetable, you should consume an average of 2 to 3 beets a day.

Jones, also advises to cook the vegetable with greater care, since the nitrates present in the beet tend to leak into the water during cooking. In this way, many of the benefits of the vegetable stay in the water.

Does beet thicken the blood? What does she do?

Well, the question that remains unanswered is whether the beets thicken the blood? Then, according to the blog live well uolwritten by Gabriela Guimarães and Veridiana Mercatellicrita, on 11/19/2017 – Beetroot consumption improves vasodilation.

What do you mean, beets thicken the blood or not?

well, according to matter The nitrates present in this vegetable help in pumping blood in the veins. This is because this substance causes the walls of blood vessels to relax.

Another important point highlighted by Gabriela Guimarães and Veridiana Mercatellicrita, is that the potassium present in this vegetable contributes, and a lot, to a better performance of the heart muscle.

When should I not eat beets?

You can already tell that this purple vegetable should be part of the food routine, right? However, there are, yes, some contraindications. Namely, beets have properties that can aggravate some diseases.

kidney stones

Beetroot has oxalate, this substance can worsen kidney stones when consumed in large quantities. Therefore, people who present this condition should be cautious when consuming it.

chronic kidneys

People, who have a potassium-restricted diet, should also consume it in a reduced way. Since this vegetable has a large amount of this mineral, so the ideal is to seek the guidance of a nutritionist.

So, we come to the end of yet another article. Tell me here in the comments if you believed or not that beets thicken the blood? To check out more interesting content like this, just follow our daily blog!