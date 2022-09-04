Isa Scherer was diagnosed with preeclampsia before giving birth; which is? – 09/03/2022

Actress and 2021 Masterchef winner Isa Scherer said she was diagnosed with preeclampsia before giving birth. “In the morning from Sunday to Monday I felt very sick. I started vomiting a lot, feeling sick, feeling strange. I came to the maternity hospital and I had high blood pressure. We repeated the tests and I was diagnosed with preeclampsia and we scheduled the cesarean for the same day, on Monday, at 1 pm”, he said on Friday (2), on his Instagram profile.

The condition is a hypertensive disease pregnancy specific. Hypertension is typically defined as blood pressure above 14/9 (140/90 mmHg) and is considered severe when the pressure is above 18/12. Isa did not say how her blood pressure was just before the birth of the twins, but this Saturday (3), she said that she had a peak yesterday (2), higher than at birth, reaching 18×11.

The most common cause of preeclampsia is a change in placental implantation. When it does not occur properly, it increases resistance within the blood vessels, increasing pressure. The disease can be diagnosed through medical examinations and evaluations.

It may be accompanied by the following symptoms:

Swelling in the whole body;

Vision change;

Decreased urinary volume;

Shortness of breathe;

Reduction of amniotic fluid.

Risk factors

Among the risk factors for the development of preeclampsia, it is possible to highlight, mainly:

Very young patients (generally under 19 years old);

Patients over 35 years of age;

Hypertension (those who already had blood pressure problems);

Diabetes;

Obesity;

Preeclampsia in previous pregnancies;

Multiple pregnancy;

Thrombophilia (antiphospholipid antibody syndrome);

Lupus.

It’s dangerous?

In severe cases, it can affect and cause serious damage to the kidneys and liver. In extreme situations, it leads to swelling of the brain and changes in liver function ( hellp) and eventually spillage.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 92% of maternal deaths are considered preventable and occur mainly due to hypertension (including pre eclampsia), hemorrhage or puerperal infections. Maternal death is any death that occurs during pregnancy, delivery or within 42 days of delivery.

Treatment

The only way to control preeclampsia and prevent it from evolving into eclampsia (the most severe form of the disease) is careful prenatal care.

Diagnosed patients should rest, measure blood pressure frequently, and adopt a low-salt diet.

Antihypertensive and anticonvulsant medications are indicated for the control of more severe eclampsia, which may require early delivery. The disease spontaneously regresses with the removal of the placenta.

If there is an early diagnosis, which indicates the probability of the patient developing preeclampsia, it is possible to prescribe acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) and calcium, as a preventive way.

Small doses of AAS (100 to 150mg/day), between 12 to 36 weeks of pregnancy, and the administration of calcium, of 1 to 2 grams per day, mainly in women with low intake of this nutrient, reduces the risk by up to 70%. of preeclampsia. But any medication should only be taken with a prescription and medical evaluation.

*With information from a report published on 04/26/2020 and from the Drauzio Varella website.